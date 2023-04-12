Zenith: The Last City is arguably the most successful MMORPG in VR right now, and developers Ramen VR announced its next major content patch will finally bring player versus player (PvP) combat to the game.

Called Skyward Summit, the update is said to focus on one-on-one and team duels, and will also include the long-teased Cyber Ninja class.

Projected for release in Q2 2023, Skyward Summit is also slated to introduce other new features such as player housing, resource harvesting, and crafting.

Late last month the studio released a preview video that shows off some of the upcoming features:

As the result of a fairly successful Kickstarter campaign in 2019, Ramen VR released Zenith in late 2020 on all major VR headsets at the time, which included the original Quest, PSVR, and SteamVR headsets.

With the launch of its 1.3 Skyward Summit patch, the game will end support for both the original PSVR and Quest 1 headsets.

“We are committed to delivering the best possible experience to all of our players and we are confident that this decision will ultimately lead to a more stable, seamless, and enjoyable experience for all users moving forward,” the studio says in a blog post.

The second round of alpha tests are set to launch on April 18th, although PSVR 2 users won’t be able to access test channels, which the studio is only making available for Quest 2 and SteamVR users.

If you’re interested in testing out the Skyward Summit update, click here (Discord invite).