‘Zombie Army’ Coming to All Major VR Headsets Next Month, Trailer Here

Rebellion announced it’s getting ready to release Zombie Army’s first VR game, bringing its co-op campaign to all major VR headsets next month.

Coming to Quest 2 and above, PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets May 22nd, Zombie Army VR brings the franchise’s zombie-ganking madness, enlisting you among the Deadhunters, an elite squad fighting to end the apocalypse.

“Fight your way through undead hordes near the bombed-out city of Nuremberg to help Captain Hermann Wolff, the Deadhunter’s legendary leader, find his scattered family, and fight to free Europe from the zombie apocalypse,” Rebellion says.

Promising a “full-length, story-driven campaign,” playable solo or in two-player co-op, the game is again bringing an authentic loadout of World War II weaponry, such as sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols—which you can dual-wield and manually rack.

You’ll also be able to earn XP to level up your Deadhunter and use Weapon Upgrade kits to modify the range, accuracy, scope, and capacity of your weapons.

And you’ll be up against more than just your standard Nazi walkers, boasting all of the franchise favorites: Armored Giants, Suiciders, Sniper Zombies, and more. What’s more, like Rebellion’s Sniper Elite VR (2021), the X-ray Kill Cam is making an appearance in Zombie Army VR, allowing you to relive long-range kills in slow motion.

You can now pre-order Zombie Army VR over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, and Steam for PC VR headsets, where it’s currently priced at 10% off its regular $30 price tag.