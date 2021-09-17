One of VR’s most popular games, Beat Saber, got a multiplayer mode late last year. Unfortunately, Oculus and SteamVR players were separated, which means if your friend had a Quest and you had a Vive, you couldn’t play together. Now, almost a year after multiplayer was initially released, Beat Saber has full cross-play between Quest, Rift, and SteamVR headsets.

Hot off the tail of the Beat Saber Skrillex music pack release, the game this week just got another update: cross-play between Oculus and SteamVR. While Quest and Rift could always play Beat Saber together from the start, the SteamVR version was stuck as its own multiplayer island.

But no longer will mixed platforms mean you can’t slice blocks with friends. Facebook-owned Beat Games announced this week that Beat Saber now supports cross-play between any Oculus and SteamVR headsets.

You won’t be able to directly invite players from across platforms, but any headset from either platform will be able to join the same match via the existing room-code functionality. Beat Games says this change was done on the server side which means players don’t need to download a game update to have unlocked cross-play.

Beat Saber’s multiplayer mode allows up to five players to play songs together and compete for the high score in real-time.

While it’s great that Oculus and SteamVR headsets can finally play together, unfortunately the PSVR version of Beat Saber is still missing a multiplayer mode entirely. Hopefully this step toward cross-play is a hint that the Beat Saber multiplayer mode for PSVR isn’t too much further away.