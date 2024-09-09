‘Beat Saber’ Gets New Eminem Track as Part of Surprise ‘Shock Drop’ Songs

Beat Saber is getting ‘Shock Drops’, something Meta calls a “new-ish hit single to keep things fresh,” the first of which is Eminem’s Houdini.

Houdini, the chart-topping song from Eminem’s twelfth studio album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), has had over over 138 million views on YouTube and over 340 million listens on Spotify. Meta notes in the annoucement it was a “natural choice for Beat Saber to wrap up brat summer.”

Houdini arrives with an updated version of the environment from the Hip Hop Mixtape, which was launched back in April and included tracks from the likes of Snoop, Dr. Dre, Eminem, The Notorious B.I.G., and 2Pac.

Like all of Beat Saber’s music packs, Shock Drops are coming to all supported headsets, including Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR headsets. You can find them over in the new game section ‘Shock Drops’, priced at $2 a piece.