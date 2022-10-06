‘Beat Saber’ Gets Lizzo Music Pack Today (and it’s about damn time)

VR’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game Beat Saber (2018) is getting its first Lizzo music pack today, featuring nine songs from the Grammy-winning artist that are sure to get you up and dancing.

The new Lizzo Beat Saber Music Pack is set to drop today on all supported platforms, priced at $12 for the whole nine-song pack, or $2 per song. You’ll find it over on Quest, Rift, Steam and PSVR.

Here’s a look at the track list, which spans EP Coconut Oil (2016), and albums Cuz I Love You (2019) and Special (2022):

2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

About Damn Time

Cuz I Love You

Everybody’s Gay

Good As Hell

Juice

Tempo (feat. Missy Elliot)

Truth Hurts

Worship

Beat Saber is also introducing a new custom environment inspired by the aesthetics of Lizzo’s latest album, ‘Special’. Levels contain Arc and Chain Notes, which were introduced earlier this year with the release of OST 5.

Lizzo’s music pack follows a steady stream of high-profile music, such as packs from Skrillex, BTS, Green Day, Timbaland, Linkin Park, and Imagine Dragons.