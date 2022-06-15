While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of June 2022.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|#1
|Puzzling Places
|4.9 (1,161)
|≡
|$15
|#2
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (11,097)
|≡
|$30
|#3
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.86 (7,376)
|↑ 1
|$15
|#4
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.86 (2,165)
|↓ 1
|$25
|#5
|Swarm
|4.82 (2,044)
|≡
|$25
|#6
|Ragnarock
|4.81 (902)
|≡
|$25
|#7
|The Last Clockwinder
|4.81 (199)
|New
|$25
|#8
|Moss
|4.81 (5,880)
|↓ 1
|$30
|#9
|I Expect You To Die
|4.8 (4,742)
|↓ 1
|$25
|#10
|YUKI
|4.8 (194)
|↓ 1
|$20
|#11
|Cubism
|4.79 (712)
|↓ 1
|$10
|#12
|Pistol Whip
|4.78 (8,550)
|≡
|$30
|#13
|The Thrill of the Fight
|4.77 (9,381)
|≡
|$10
|#14
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|4.77 (10,284)
|≡
|$30
|#15
|GORN
|4.75 (6,720)
|↑ 1
|$20
|#16
|In Death: Unchained
|4.75 (3,863)
|↑ 1
|$30
|#17
|Cosmonious High
|4.74 (325)
|↓ 6
|$30
|#18
|Yupitergrad
|4.74 (526)
|≡
|$15
|#19
|Resident Evil 4
|4.73 (9,238)
|↑ 3
|$40
|#20
|Trover Saves the Universe
|4.72 (2,148)
|≡
|$30
Rank change & stats compared to May 2022
Dropouts:
Little Cities, The Tale of Onogoro
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $24 (+$1)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)