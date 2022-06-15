While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of June 2022.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 Puzzling Places 4.9 (1,161) $15
#2 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (11,097) $30
#3 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.86 (7,376) ↑ 1 $15
#4 I Expect You To Die 2 4.86 (2,165) ↓ 1 $25
#5 Swarm 4.82 (2,044) $25
#6 Ragnarock 4.81 (902) $25
#7 The Last Clockwinder 4.81 (199) New $25
#8 Moss 4.81 (5,880) ↓ 1 $30
#9 I Expect You To Die 4.8 (4,742) ↓ 1 $25
#10 YUKI 4.8 (194) ↓ 1 $20
#11 Cubism 4.79 (712) ↓ 1 $10
#12 Pistol Whip 4.78 (8,550) $30
#13 The Thrill of the Fight 4.77 (9,381) $10
#14 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 4.77 (10,284) $30
#15 GORN 4.75 (6,720) ↑ 1 $20
#16 In Death: Unchained 4.75 (3,863) ↑ 1 $30
#17 Cosmonious High 4.74 (325) ↓ 6 $30
#18 Yupitergrad 4.74 (526) $15
#19 Resident Evil 4 4.73 (9,238) ↑ 3 $40
#20 Trover Saves the Universe 4.72 (2,148) $30

Rank change & stats compared to May 2022

Dropouts:
Little Cities, The Tale of Onogoro

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $24 (+$1)
    • Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

