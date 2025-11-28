The Best Black Friday VR Deals: Quest 3S, PSVR 2, Ray-Ban Meta & More on Deep Discount

Black Friday 2025 is a great time to grab some of the best deals on VR gear, including deep discounts on Meta Quest 3S, PSVR 2, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, VR games and more.

Meta Quest 3S

Normally priced at $300 for the 128GB version, Quest 3S is currently on sale at Costco for its cheapest price yet: $200 for the 128GB version for members, and $215 for non-members. Check out more details on the deal here.

There’s also a load of official Quest accessories on sale right now too via Amazon and direct from Meta:

Carrying Case: $56 (MSRP $70) – Amazon, Meta

Elite Strap: $56 (MSRP $70) – Amazon, Meta

Elite Strap with Battery: $104 (MSRP $130) – Amazon, Meta

Quest 3S Breathable Facial Interface: $32 (MSRP $40) – Amazon, Meta

Quest Link Cable: $64 (MSRP $80) – Amazon, Meta

And don’t forget the big Black Friday Quest game sale, which offers discounts up to 40% using the code: BFCM25 – offer ends December 2nd.

PSVR 2 Horizon Call of The Mountain Bundle

One of the best games on PSVR 2 comes right in the box (okay, it’s a code, but it’s there): Horizon Call of the Mountain (2023).

Originally priced at $400, you can nab this hardware bundle for $100 off via Amazon. Note: this doesn’t include the required PlayStation 5 console: just the headset, controllers, and Horizon Call of the Mountain game.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) Smart Glasses

Released in 2023 starting at $300, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1) are capable smart glasses have a lot going for them: video/photo capture, onboard AI assistant, and the ability to play music and take calls.

While it’s true there’s now a second gen version, which starts at $380, you can grab a pair of the Gen 1 smart glasses for starting at $240 — that’s 20% off the original price, which includes the whole gamut of lens and style combos. See more info here.

We’ll be updating this list as deals roll in for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so check back soon.