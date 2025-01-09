Stress Level Zero’s physics-based sandbox follow-up BONELAB (2022) has done spectacularly well on Quest, although the studio still hasn’t brought its award-winning physics action puzzler BONEWORKS (2019) to Meta’s latest standalone hardware generation. That’s about to change.

If you haven’t played on PC VR headset, Boneworks is a narrative VR action-adventure using advanced experimental physics mechanics. It’s pretty intense, as you’re tasked with dynamically navigating through environments, engaging in physics-heavy combat, and creatively approaching puzzles with physics.

Studio co-founder Brandon Laatsch outlined a number of goals for 2025 in a recent X post, stating that not only is the studio working on patches for its Marrow Engine physics framework, which was developed by the studio for the Unity enginebut also the release of Boneworks for Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

Check out Boneworks in action on Quest 3 below:

Notably, Laatsch says production of both Marrow’s 2.0 release and Boneworks for Quest 3 are happening in parallel, as well as pre-production “for the next game.”

Interestingly, Quest users can already technically play Boneworks on Quest 2 and above with a free community-created mod, called ‘Labworks’.

Laatsch additionally says the studio won’t be taking down Labworks, which took indie modder ‘volx64’ two years to port. In the Quest 3 native’s defense, Laatsch says the Marrow Engine “will bring more change to [Boneworks] than a simple port.”

There’s no release window yet, although we’re keeping our eyes peeled on Laatsch’s X profile and the studio’s YouTube channel for any and all updates.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
