The teams behind the popular island-themed city builder ISLANDERS (2019) announced they’re releasing a dedicated VR version next month.

ISLANDERS: VR Edition, which is all about building cities on colorful islands, is being created by original developers Coatsink, GrizzlyGames, and Stage Clear Studios.

The minimalist strategy game is also set to be published by Coatsink, the pioneering VR studio known for VR games Shadow Point and the Esper series, and having published Onward and Jurassic World: Aftermath Collection.

Here’s how the studios describe Islanders: VR Edition:

In Islanders: VR Edition, you begin with a blank canvas and a small set of minimalist buildings. Your goal is to populate and enrich each island with your creations, unlocking new buildings as you go by achieving a maximum score. Points are earned by carefully placing each building, being mindful of their surroundings like providing clear access to natural resources and making sure entry isn’t blocked.

Islanders: VR Edition is set to launch September 28th on Quest, where it’s now available for pre-order for 10% off.

The game is also headed to SteamVR headsets, although the studios haven’t released launch date info for platforms besides Quest at this time.

In the meantime, check out a brief bit of gameplay below: