Cubism is a casual VR puzzle that plays a bit like a 3D version of Tetris. The game is due to launch on September 17th on Quest, Rift, and Steam. A future update will add hand-tracking on Quest.

Cubism from Belgium-based developer Thomas Van Bouwel is a cheery brain-teaser that tasks players with solving 3D puzzles by fitting Tetris-like shapes into a larger pre-defined shape.

The game’s sleek, casual design makes it great for relaxing seated play. But fear not, while the puzzle concept is simple, Cubism will have you scratching your head in short order as difficulty increases across 60 stages. As any puzzle game should, Cubism’s puzzles always feel satisfying when you click that last piece into place.

Though the game won’t support Quest’s controller-less hand-tracking at launch, the developer says a future update will add the feature, making playing Cubism as easy as putting on your headset and grabbing the pieces with your hands.

Cubism will launch on September 17th on Quest, Rift, and Steam for $10. Developer Thomas Van Bouwel has confirmed the game will support cross-buy between Quest and Rift.