Korea-based studio Pixelity officially revealed the name of its XR game based on popular ’90s anime Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995): “EVANGELION: Δ CROSS REFLECTIONS”

Previously teased earlier this year, Evangelion: Cross Reflections is said to be set in the locations from the anime, serving up battles between Evangelions and Angels, various interactive elements, and “engaging, captivating storylines with original characters,” Pixelity says.

As a new story set within the timeline of all 26 episodes of the anime, Cross Reflections will only be the first of a trilogy, which will center on events from Episode 1 – 11.

“Its standout feature is the intricate weaving of key episodes from the existing storyline with completely new, game-original narrative content,” Pixelity says.

Evangelion: Cross Reflections is slated for release in 2026. The studio hasn’t announced specific platforms yet, however they say the game will use both VR and MR, which points to release on Quest. A demo of the game is planned to release is scheduled for the first half of 2026, so we should know more then.

Founded in 2017, Pixelity has created a number of VR games, including Puttzzle (2023), Crazyworld VR (2022), and Rise of the Fallen (2018). The studio is also currently working on two other VR games, The Patcher and Teahouse of Souls.