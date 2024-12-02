Halo Combat Evolved (2001) released on the Xbox over two decades ago, but thanks to this mod, you can now play the original PC version in VR, which critically includes motion controller support.

The mod, called ‘HaloCEVR’, was created by modder ‘LivingFray’, who is also known for their work on an unofficial Metal: Hellsinger VR mod before the release of the official Metal: Hellsinger VR in September.

If you already own the remastered Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary edition via The Master Chief Collection, we have some bad news; HaloCEVR only supports the original 2003 PC edition of Halo: Combat Evolved.

Still, the mod brings a host of wishlist items any PC VR mod ought to include, such as first-person shooting, tracked motion controller support for weapon and grenade aiming, two-handed aiming modes, and motion-controlled features like melee, flashlight activation, crouching, and both snap turning and smooth turning.

You’ll also find a functional PiP scope, rebindable controls with a left-handed preset, a detached floating UI layer, joystick-steered vehicles, and a floating crosshair, with desktop mirroring recommended via SteamVR.

Notably missing is first-person vehicle riding, as it zooms you out to a third-person view, which is also the case for the game’s many cutscenes.

You can check out a full gameplay session, courtesy of Beardo Banjo below:

Finding the original game for download isn’t difficult, as it’s largely considered abandonware at this point. As Beardo Banjo notes, the original PC version is available for free via various sources, such as Internet Archive if you can’t find your own copy.

You’ll also need a separate Halo PC patch, also available for free via Internet Archive in addition to the VR mod itself.

Check out the steps below to see what it takes to install and mod it work with PC VR headsets: