Metal: Hellsinger VR, a port of the unique flatscreen rhythm shooter, is getting a VR version, bringing its frenetic action and metal-heavy soundtrack to all major VR headsets.

Funcom today announced that Metal: Hellsinger VR will launch on Quest 2, Quest Pro, and Quest 3 on September 26th, while the PSVR 2 and PC VR version will launch a few days later on October 3rd.

The game will launch with a $30 price tag, though anyone that pre-orders is promised to get the ‘Dream of the Beast’ for free, which adds two songs to the soundtrack, a new weapon, and three outfits with passive effects.

We tried an early version of Metal: Hellsinger VR earlier this Summer and found a game that felt like it nearly hit the mark in porting its unique gameplay to VR, but still needed some tuning to get right on key. We’re hopeful the time between the early demo and next month’s launch will have given the developers time to make those improvements.