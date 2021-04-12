Following subsequent teases of an unannounced Vive headset, HTC today announced an event called VIVEcon, set for May 11th & 12th. While there’s no details so far on what the event will entail, the company is clearly teasing the reveal of its new VR headset.

Following subsequent teases of a new headset, HTC today announced the “Vivecon 2021” event, but posted no additional details beyond the name, date, and a headset teaser, in a photo posted to the Vive twitter account.

While Vivecon is presumably some online event dedicated to HTC’s Vive VR business, it seems the company hasn’t released any information other than the name of the event and the dates.

The bottom half of the photo clearly looks to be the front of the VR headset the company began explicitly teasing last week, and it seems entirely logical that HTC plans to reveal the headset in full at the event.

HTC has previously held a regular event called the Vive Ecosystem Conference, though it isn’t clear if Vivecon is a rebranding of that event or something entirely new.

In early 2020 HTC revealed Vive Proton, a prototype compact standalone VR headset. However, we have heard little about Proton since then, and the designs revealed don’t seem to bear much resemblance to the teasers we’ve seen, unless there have been some significant changes (which is entirely likely given that we’re more than a year removed from the initial Proton reveal).

Whatever HTC has up its sleeve, it looks like we’ll be waiting until mid-May to find out.