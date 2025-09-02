Meta has now released details of its upcoming Connect developer conference, which takes place September 17th – 18th. Following its success with Ray-Ban Meta, the company appears to again be putting smart glasses front and center this year.

The company has released brief descriptions of a few sessions, including the September 17th keynote featuring Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as the September 18th developer keynote, and a conversation on “the future of computing.”

Undoubtedly, the mention of its smart glasses (which Meta ‘AI glasses’) are high on the list, and it may be for good reason.

According to previous reports from a number of outlets and supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Meta is preparing a new pair of smart glasses with a display, codenamed ‘Hypernova’, which are expected to cost around $800.

Notably, a rash of leaks provided by data miner ‘Luna’ starting in late June seem to show the glasses in full (seen above), suggesting that Hypernova (aka ‘Celeste’) could be a solo project not marketed in conjunction with Ray-Ban and Oakley maker EssilorLuxottica.

They’re also said to include a single monocular heads-up display and a wrist-worn electromyography (EMG) based controller for input. As you’d expect, the information contained in these reports have not been confirmed by Meta, so we’ll just have to tune in and see for ourselves.

Still, something is coming, and a new pair of smart glasses is a good bet. As covered by UploadVR in early August, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth noted that Connect 2025 will include a “big wearables announcement”.

Sessions will also (of course) feature the company’s progress on AI and well as its metaverse ambitions with social VR platform Horizon Worlds. You can check out the times and descriptions below:

Connect Keynote

Wednesday, September 17 at 5:00 pm PST (local time)

Join Mark Zuckerberg as he shares the latest on AI glasses and lays out Meta’s vision for artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

Developer Keynote

Thursday, September 18 at 10:00 am PST (local time)

Hear from executives across Meta on how our latest technologies are creating opportunities for developers to build new experiences for people.

Spotlight conversation: the future of computing

Thursday, September 18 at 10:45 am PST (local time)

As Meta announces its latest line of new products and updates that takes the next steps on the journey to the next computing platform, we look even further into the future. Join visionaries Michael Abrash and Richard Newcombe as they reveal the exciting future of glasses with contextual AI, and how Meta is poised to transform the future of computing.

There are also a number of developer talks on the books, which Meta appears to still be filling out as we approach kickoff. You can check out all of the above on the Meta Connect website.