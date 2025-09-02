Meta has now released details of its upcoming Connect developer conference, which takes place September 17th – 18th. Following its success with Ray-Ban Meta, the company appears to again be putting smart glasses front and center this year.

The company has released brief descriptions of a few sessions, including the September 17th keynote featuring Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, as well as the September 18th developer keynote, and a conversation on “the future of computing.”

Undoubtedly, the mention of its smart glasses (which Meta ‘AI glasses’) are high on the list, and it may be for good reason.

According to previous reports from a number of outlets and supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Meta is preparing a new pair of smart glasses with a display, codenamed ‘Hypernova’, which are expected to cost around $800.

Image courtesy Luna

Notably, a rash of leaks provided by data miner ‘Luna’ starting in late June seem to show the glasses in full (seen above), suggesting that Hypernova (aka ‘Celeste’) could be a solo project not marketed in conjunction with Ray-Ban and Oakley maker EssilorLuxottica.

They’re also said to include a single monocular heads-up display and a wrist-worn electromyography (EMG) based controller for input. As you’d expect, the information contained in these reports have not been confirmed by Meta, so we’ll just have to tune in and see for ourselves.

Still, something is coming, and a new pair of smart glasses is a good bet. As covered by UploadVR in early August, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth noted that Connect 2025 will include a “big wearables announcement”.

Sessions will also (of course) feature the company’s progress on AI and well as its metaverse ambitions with social VR platform Horizon Worlds. You can check out the times and descriptions below:

Connect Keynote

  • Wednesday, September 17 at 5:00 pm PST (local time)
  • Join Mark Zuckerberg as he shares the latest on AI glasses and lays out Meta’s vision for artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

Developer Keynote

  • Thursday, September 18 at 10:00 am PST (local time)
  • Hear from executives across Meta on how our latest technologies are creating opportunities for developers to build new experiences for people. 

Spotlight conversation: the future of computing

  • Thursday, September 18 at 10:45 am PST (local time)
  • As Meta announces its latest line of new products and updates that takes the next steps on the journey to the next computing platform, we look even further into the future. Join visionaries Michael Abrash and Richard Newcombe as they reveal the exciting future of glasses with contextual AI, and how Meta is poised to transform the future of computing.

There are also a number of developer talks on the books, which Meta appears to still be filling out as we approach kickoff. You can check out all of the above on the Meta Connect website.

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    Glasses, glasses, glasses, AI, AI AI. Whatever makes shareholders happy nowdays, VR be damned. And don't give me sh@t about Zuck loving VR. What he loves is $$$ nothing else. He's willing to throw away VR like old socks the day AR becomes mainstream.

    • CURTROCK

      The Quest 3 is now hitting its stride as far as gaming goes, and there is no need for a hardware upgrade this year. Meta is surely not throwing away their multi-billion $$ investment in VR, as they are still leading and defining the industry. Your endless maligning and criticism towards Meta and EVERY SINGLE THING they do is quite transparent and easily refutable.

      • Octogod

        The Quest 3 is now hitting its stride…

        The data disagrees. It sold millions less than last year, the software is worse than last year, most VR studios have closed or moved out of VR.

        Meta is surely not throwing away their multi-billion $$ investment in VR…

        Maybe you missed that they no longer call this VR? These are mixed reality devices. So they did throw it away, just as they threw away their paid ecosystem for a Roblox clone that has had low adoption for several years.

        And Meta has been very open that they feel VR is a bridge to MR. That's why they're making the smart glasses.

        Your endless maligning and criticism towards Meta and EVERY SINGLE THING they do is quite transparent and easily refutable.

        People have opinions. You may be able to refute theirs. But the "evidence" you shared shows the opposite of your argument.

    • sfmike

      I agree. We will have to look to China for future VR innovation as once profit slows on any product predatory capitalist companies just junk products as a smaller piece of the financial pie and concept of niche markets are no longer considered viable in the US market. Mass market financial windfall or failure are the only things corporations recognize.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    That's what I'm afraid of. I love the tech behind it and the eventual augmented reality on glasses to display important information, entertainment, etc.

    But at the same time, it could give corporations access to what we see, hear and say, all the time. Like the ring camera thing on steroids. Maybe you can opt out on some of it. But we know all that data collected from ease dropping without permission is what they are looking for to potentially sell more products and services and give authorities eyes on everything. It's crazy dangerous.

    It's like Google. Look up one thing on the browser, and somehow, products and commercials pop on YouTube and the Google browser when I didn't ask to be advertised to. Sometimes I even think the phone is listening because it can't be a coincidence that ads pop up from conversations I'm having with others. Not once. Multiple times.

    • Smokey_the_Bear

      they love your phone, they listen, all apps do, and we blindly click "Agree", and download the app.

  • JakeDunnegan

    It's already here. I imagine it's only a matter of time that people will invent some type of static interference that can be purchased to protect your image.

    But phones already film like crazy and it's not that hard to make it less obvious than most people already do.

    • ApocalypseShadow

      I saw recently that some guy created an ad blocker for future augmented reality ads in glasses The images for it are funny.

      I'm guessing he's saying no to a 2030 minority report society happening for real.