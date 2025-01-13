Meta has bundled in a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (2023) with new Quest 3 and Quest 3S purchases since September, with the offer slated to expire in April 2025. Now Meta is sweetening the pot by reducing the biggest storage variant of Quest 3S by $50 for a limited time.

As the company’s most affordable mixed reality headset yet, Quest 3S launched late last year in two variants—the 128GB version for $300, and the 256GB version for $400—packing in the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset and game catalogue as Quest 3 ($550), and also color passthrough mixed reality.

From now until February 8th, Meta is discounting 256GB versions of Quest 3S to $350, which not only comes with the highly-rated Batman: Arkham Shadow, but also a three-month trial subscription to Quest+, the platform’s games subscription service which offers up two curated titles each month that you can keep as long as you’re an active subscriber.

In the fine print, Meta says the $50 discount is only valid when purchased direct through Meta.com, and only until supplies last… that said, we’ve found a number of online retailers that are matching the deal, even beyond Amazon, such as Best Buy, Newegg, Gamestop, Target, and Walmart—all of which include the bundled Batman: Arkham Shadow and one-year Quest+ subscription. Notably, some of those retailers are terminating that sale before Meta.

The deal isn’t valid on prior purchases, of course, although some users have reported success in the past by asking Meta Support for Horizon Store credit, provided you purchased right before a big sale like this one.

Compared to Quest 3, Meta lightened the bill of goods on Quest 3S by keeping Quest 2’s Fresnel lenses and 1,832 × 1,920 per-eye LCD display, making it an attractive deal for anyone looking to get into XR for the first time, or wanting to play Quest 3 exclusives, like Batman: Arkham Shadow, or take advantage of full-color mixed reality.

For the full skinny on whether you should buy Quest 3 or Quest 3S, check out our deep dive Quest 3S review where we compare the two.