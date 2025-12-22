Last Minute Quest 3S Sale Drops Effective Price to an Unprecedented $91

By
Ben Lang
-
19

What’s likely to be the best sale on Quest 3S this holiday season comes bundled with enough goodies to drop the effective cost of the headset to an unheard of $91.

Best Buy now has what’s likely to be the best sale on Quest 3S (128GB) that we’ll see this holiday season, and one of the lowest effective prices we’ve ever seen on a brand new Quest of the latest model. Below you’ll also find the best holiday sale on Quest 3S (256GB) and the higher-end Quest 3 (512GB).

Best Meta Quest 3S (128GB) Holiday Sale: Best Buy – $50 discount + $159 in bundled value

Deal Includes:
Deal Context:

Quest 3S (128GB) is usually $300. This deal drops the base price to $250, and on top of that includes $159 in bundled value, making the effective sale price just $91, which is a whopping 70% discount.

Note: Quest’s VR controllers aren’t compatible with Xbox Game Pass. If you don’t already have a wireless gamepad, you’ll need to get one in order to make use of the Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The included $75 gift card conveniently covers the cost of a brand new Xbox controller from Best Buy.

Best Meta Quest 3S (256GB) Holiday Sale: Best Buy – $50 discount + $149 in bundled value

If you’re looking for the 256GB Quest 3S model, the deal is nearly as sweet.

Deal Includes:
Deal Context:

Quest 3S (256GB) is usually $400. This deal drops the base price to $350, and on top of that includes $149 in bundled value, making the effective sale price $200, which is a 50% discount.

Best Meta Quest 3 (512GB) Holiday Sale: Amazon – $154 in bundled value

For those wanting the best Quest experience, Amazon has a great last minute deal on Quest 3 (512GB).

Deal Includes:
Deal Context:

Quest 3 (512GB) is usually $500. This deal includes $154 in bundled value, making the effective sale price $346, which is a 31% discount.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Oxi

    I think the giftcard counts, but I wouldn't count the rest as lowering it's real effective price. So $175 in my eyes.

    • ApocalypseShadow

      Same thoughts I had. All this effective price narrative. You still have to purchase them. Anything extra is just extra. You still have to pay an upfront price. It's $50 bucks off. End of.

      • Oxi

        Yeah, especially subscriptions because whatever you get out of it isn’t something you can keep without paying more.

  • namekuseijin

    Walking Dead is the perfect title to go with it as that's exactly what VR is at the moment after Meta completely trashed the medium's momentum with their Metaverse and MR BS focus…

    • Acurisur

      Walking Dead? Absolutely not.

      As for Meta "trashing the mediums momentum" they've done more for VR than the rest of the industry combined.

      Batman Arkham Shadow, Asguard's Wrath 2 and Deadpool VR are all examples that completely debunk your claim.

      • CURTROCK

        Agree, 100%. These “salty” Meta haters are becoming unhinged.

        • Mordheimer

          I own an Oculus Go, Quest 1, Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest 3S due the need to test new VR headset for work. I can tell you, Meta has poisoned the developer track. Yes, Batman, Asgard, and Deadpool are great. Add Demeo to that list. Those are 4 to 10 titles out of over 500… innovative game development stopped long ago, and now we have basic Unity-based games.

          Games push hardware. When hardware manufacturers buy-out software (we see you, Beat Saber) then competition becomes stagnant. Days of "VR for Good" are now gone. Design VR experiences to showcase other people's from other parts of the world and their points of view are a thing of the past.

          Meta killed Oculus (as a company) and is using its power to close the ecosystem… while I will definitely buy a Quest 4 in the future, I know that devs are being crunched by big brother and I will buy indie games to support devs.

          Ohh… and the title of the article should be changed. It is not "Quest 3S at $91", it is actually "Quest 3S 128GB at $250, which includes FREE games and goodies valued at $149."

  • Annoyed

    Clickbait strikes again…

  • Joe Carroll

    Your out of pocket price is $250, and that's all that fukcing maters. You can go piss up a rope with your BS advertisement masquerading as an article.

    • Robin Chaddock

      Well put.

      Bundled shit is exactly that; shit.
      Valuing it at anything more than $0 is just creative accounting.

    • johngrimoldy

      Thanks for saving me from doing the math. I can appreciate all of the associated values, but Out the Door price is what I'm most interested in.

  • Erik

    Afraid of steam frame that is coming. I bet.

    • Acurisur

      Why would they be afraid of Steam Frame when they're the market leader? Were Playstation afraid of Xbox when they entered the console market? PCVR is a tiny market for VR compared to standalone, and PCVR itself is absolutely dominated by Quest.
      Valve are fully aware of the task they face as they conduct hardware surveys every month, the VR section has Quest 3 in 1st place and Quest 2 in 2nd place. Sorry to burst your bubble but Valve are not going to dethrone Quest, especially as Valve have already confirmed that they won't be subsidising Steam Frame.

      • Erik

        You think so, eh? LOL.

    • johngrimoldy

      I'm not sure they are. While lots of overlap of features, their appeal is to different buyers. I firmly believe the Frame will do very well. However, the Quest will continue to do things the Frame can't.

  • Julian Ullrich

    So its 250 but you get some stuff on top you prob would get at heavy discount anyway. And 3 month of horizon+ is standard on every quest you buy. 250 is still a decent deal with stuff on top but not necessarily any better than your typical Deal every other week.

  • Herbert Werters

    Well, you still have to spend the money. Vouchers or not. You pay for them anyway, whether you need them or not. For people who need them, of course, it's a good incentive. ;)

  • Fuck you

    This is the kind of math paper towel companys use when saying that 8 rolls=23 rolls. $300-$50 is not $91, its $250. The deals dont mean shit when the price doesn't change. Write an article that actually matters or get a real job.

  • Vincent

    How can I get the referral credit?Thank you.