Last Minute Quest 3S Sale Drops Effective Price to an Unprecedented $91

What’s likely to be the best sale on Quest 3S this holiday season comes bundled with enough goodies to drop the effective cost of the headset to an unheard of $91.

Best Buy now has what’s likely to be the best sale on Quest 3S (128GB) that we’ll see this holiday season, and one of the lowest effective prices we’ve ever seen on a brand new Quest of the latest model. Below you’ll also find the best holiday sale on Quest 3S (256GB) and the higher-end Quest 3 (512GB).

Best Meta Quest 3S (128GB) Holiday Sale: Best Buy – $50 discount + $159 in bundled value

Deal Includes:

Deal Context:

Quest 3S (128GB) is usually $300. This deal drops the base price to $250, and on top of that includes $159 in bundled value, making the effective sale price just $91, which is a whopping 70% discount.

Note: Quest’s VR controllers aren’t compatible with Xbox Game Pass. If you don’t already have a wireless gamepad, you’ll need to get one in order to make use of the Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The included $75 gift card conveniently covers the cost of a brand new Xbox controller from Best Buy.

Best Meta Quest 3S (256GB) Holiday Sale: Best Buy – $50 discount + $149 in bundled value

If you’re looking for the 256GB Quest 3S model, the deal is nearly as sweet.

Deal Includes:

Quest 3S (256GB) (discounted by $50)

Best Buy gift card ($75 value)

Batman Arkham Shadow game ($50 value)

game ($50 value) 3 month subscription to Meta Horizon+ ($24 value) Gives you access to a catalog of great Quest games



Deal Context:

Quest 3S (256GB) is usually $400. This deal drops the base price to $350, and on top of that includes $149 in bundled value, making the effective sale price $200, which is a 50% discount.

Best Meta Quest 3 (512GB) Holiday Sale: Amazon – $154 in bundled value

For those wanting the best Quest experience, Amazon has a great last minute deal on Quest 3 (512GB).

Deal Includes:

Quest 3 (512GB)

Amazon gift card ($100 value)

1 month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($30 value) [new subscribers only]

3 month subscription to Meta Horizon+ ($24 value) Gives you access to a catalog of great Quest games



Deal Context: