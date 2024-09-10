Meta has leaked an image of the supposed Quest 3S via an update to its PC software, showing off what is likely the upcoming cheaper alternative to Quest 3.

As first spotted by Reddit user ‘Gary_the_mememachine‘, the image of can be found in the files of Meta Quest Link client for PC.

At the time of this writing, Meta hasn’t removed the image from its latest software update. Provided your client is updated, you can find it yourself by following this pathway:

C:\Program Files\Oculus\Support\oculus-dash\dash\data\js\assets\src\apps\dash\asset_files\experience-panels

Image courtesy Meta

The headset, like many in the ‘experience-panels’ folder, is referred to by its codename, which is labeled as ‘Panther’. The codename was first spotted by serial dataminer Luna when digging through the v65 UX files in the Quest software.

All signs currently point to an imminent launch of Quest 3S, as a new Meta headset was recently certified by the FCC, which is now just a few weeks before Meta Connect 2024, taking place September 25th – 26th.

There, we hope to get confirmation of a few rumors floating around currently, including whether it packs in the same Fresnel lenses and display as Quest 2, if it has the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset as the Quest 3, and whether it will really hit the rumored $299 price point.

We’re also hoping to learn more about when Meta will release HorizonOS to third-party OEMs, which includes XR devices from hardware partners ASUS, Lenovo, and Xbox.

  • Shad Daffucup

    So how many revisions until I can actually use multiple monitors in VR? And don't give me that guff about "Actually you can do it now, you just have to …" because it's shit. Give me resolution or give me death.

    • Nevets

      This is likely to be some time. Display technology is continuing to improve but as you know, the best displays – Micro LEDs – come at cost. Meta looks a bit silly promoting the current Quest platform as a solution to the use cases you mention, but at least they're advancing the medium. Keep an eye out for their AR announcement at Connect, although rumour has it that 2027 will be your magic year. Other companies might have such products (be they HMDs or glasses) a little sooner.

    • ViRGiN

      You are not doing real work with a brick on your face. You'll be infinitely more productive with a single 4k screen.

      • Shad Daffucup

        no I won't

      • Shad Daffucup

        how would you know anyway? you're on social

      • Andrey

        Every time when I see on Reddit another "worker" or "player" that proudly pronounce "I work/play in "flat" games only using my Quest 3 as a working/gaming monitor(s)" I chuckle yet still don't understand how people with normal eyesight can choose Q3 over a normal monitor. I mean even 3,5K$ Apple Fail Pro (oops, I meant Vision!) is not really that good for that with it's MicroOLED displays both clarity and comfort wise. I love my Quest 3 for games and other VR stuff, but when I even just think about working in it, oh boy…

        Well, each to their own I guess – if they think it works for them, maybe it really is. Still, I would really like to read such person's medical card after the process of 8 hours long each day wearing ~500g on front of their face.

        • ZarathustraDK

          Well, if you work out of office or on the go, 3x 1080p monitors floating in the air may be preferable to a dainty little laptop-screen.

          That said, you aint getting that with the Quest 3 since it can't hold power when operated even when plugged in.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Pico 4 ultra is already great for that.

  • Sofian

    HorizonOS and Android XR could be what VR needs to grow much faster.

  • another juan

    it looks actually very nice if you consider it an upgrade to 2020's quest 2.
    clearly, the price will be key to success or not

  • Two ….
    Weeks …
    [*somebody's* laughing ….]
    []^ )

  • Kenny

    Do any of the image leaks show controllers??

  • I was just thinking, "If they rolled out a new version of the Quest Pro, I'd buy it".

    So… not quite what I was hoping it hear soon from Facebook. I know this is the time of year for their hardware releases.