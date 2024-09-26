The newly discounted Meta Quest 3 (512GB) is now available on Amazon, along with pre-orders of the new Quest 3S (128GB) and (256GB), with that sweet, speedy Prime shipping. All now include the promised bundle that includes Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three month subscription to Meta Quest+.

It wasn’t initially clear exactly when the newly reduced Quest 3 price would hit—would we have to wait until Quest 3S actually launches on October 15th?

Image courtesy Meta

Turns out, nope! The newly discounted Quest 3 (512GB) is now available on Amazon for $500. Just yesterday the headset was listing at its original price of $650. It also now includes a bundled copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (releasing October 22nd) and a three month subscription to Meta Quest+.

The Quest 3 (128GB) model is being phased out, with its own price reduced to $430 while stock remains. At the time of writing, Amazon says it’s already out of stock. But it’s currently offering an even further discounted refurbished Quest 3 (128GB) for just $380. The refurbished unit does not appear to include the Batman Arkham Shadow and Meta Quest+ bundle.

Image courtesy Meta

As for Meta’s new Quest 3S, both models can be pre-ordered on Amazon ahead of the October 15th release date, with the (128GB) model for $300, and the (256GB) model for $400. Both include a bundled copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow (releasing October 22nd) and a three month subscription to Meta Quest+.

Important note: right now the Quest 3S (128GB) is showing delivery from Amazon right around release date, but the Quest 3S (256GB) isn’t expect to deliver until the end of November. It’s unclear if this is a fluke. We’ll be keeping our eye on the date, but in the meantime it looks like ordering the (256GB) headset direct from Meta may mean an earlier delivery.

Other places to check for Quest 3S stock and favorable delivery dates include Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart, and Target.

Not sure if you should get Quest 3 or Quest 3S? Compare the specs and get our take right here.

