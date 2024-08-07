Meta’s first-party VR studio Ready at Dawn—the developers of Lone Echo and more—is reportedly being shuttered. This comes after the studio was acquired back in 2020 and has only released one game since.

Ready at Dawn is the studio behind one of PC VR’s most immersive games: Lone Echo (2017), and its popular multiplayer spinoff, Echo VR. Following the release of those two titles, the studio was eventually acquired by Meta in 2020, and then finally launched Lone Echo II on PC in late 2021.

Ready at Dawn was well into the development of Lone Echo II when the studio was acquired by Meta. The impetus for the acquisition remains unclear to this day, but two major possibilities are: Ready at Dawn was struggling to find enough money to make it over the finish line on Lone Echo II and Meta stepped in to make sure it would happen, or things were going just swell for the studio but Meta made a seriously attractive offer the studio couldn’t refuse.

Whatever the case, Lone Echo II was the only major title released by Ready at Dawn following the Meta acquisition. Nearly three years after its late 2021 release, the studio hasn’t released any new game, let alone announced one.

In fact, the only major thing that’s happened outwardly with the studio is that it shut down Echo VR, a beloved multiplayer spin-off of the Lone Echo games, in 2022.

With little to show, many were left wondering what the studio was up to.

A port of Lone Echo and Lone Echo II for Quest was considered a possibility, but Meta quashed that hope in 2022 when it said there were no plans for Lone Echo on Quest, and instead said the studio was “in the early stages of working on new, exciting projects and can’t wait to share more information about them in the future.” Perhaps a brand new Quest game was in the works?

Whatever the studio was working on, it was unfortunately all for naught. Android Central reported today that Ready at Dawn is being closed down, effective immediately.

This is not only an unexpected shock for those outside of the studio, but seemingly for those within as well; Android Central says that Meta employees were “encouraged to apply elsewhere within Oculus Studios and that the company wants to retain as many talented developers as possible”—suggesting that little effort was made to absorb the studio’s talent into the company at large ahead of time.

The closure of the studio comes amid Meta’s efforts to curb spending in Reality Labs, its metaverse and XR division. The division has spent an average of $15.5 billion annually since its inception, with average annual revenue of only $2.1 billion.

The shuttering of Ready at Dawn closes a nearly 21 year chapter for the studio which got its start building titles for PSP, PS3, and PS4. Before its acquisition by Meta, the studio had pivoted to VR development and created Lone Echo, which became an iconic PC VR title thanks to its production quality, innovative zero-G locomotion, and the Echo VR multiplayer spin-off which took on a life of its own.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Alex Soler

    OMG. Like… What is Meta thinking about? Couldn't they plan for at least a LE3 for Quest3? That was one of the most talented VR studios out there in the marketplace. I'd like to know what happened, but someone at Meta trully has the talent of destroying good things for VR. It's baffling, and almost disgusting :-(

    • John Duncan

      You seem surprised . Meta only bought ready at Dawn to stop Sony owning them. They never really had plan for them

      • VR5

        It is true that only after Sony locked down Insomniac, just weeks before their last and biggest VR title Stormland released, Meta (then Oculus/FB) started to acquire some of the independent studios they had been previously financing to do exclusive content. But the point of that was of course to secure high quality content for their platforms.

        Ready at Dawn was able to make the Echo games because of FB funding. Same with Asgard's Wrath by Sanzaru, all those Insomniac games, and even Superhot VR (which was only timed exclusive). They very much had this plan and Lone Echo 2 released after RaD were acquired, on PC despite Oculus having already shifted to Quest.

    • VR5

      Lone Echo ended on a cliffhanger whereas LE2 tied up the story nicely. They were for sure working on something for Quest, they had reported as much. But apparently whatever they had was less promising than other internal studios' efforts.

      It is easy to attack Meta for closing RaD but shouldn't you also acknowledge that before they did that, they financed all the big VR titles RaD was able to make up until now? Which unfortunately were commercial flops.

      Meta is investing in VR games more than anyone else. Still, it is a small part of their overall spending on VR. And instead of celebrating these amazing games, "gamers" join stock traders in calls for giving up on VR, which results in these cuts and layoffs.

  • xyzs

    Meta: How to transform cheap gold into over-expensive shit.

    These guys are really king at pouring billions into VR assets to just get zero or low quality content as a result.
    Just leave medium size studios do what they do best, which creating content, and let them use your platform to develop, sell and thrive with mutual respect.

    Just focus on the hardware and OS… That's all you need to do to succeed!

    • ViRGiN

      If they are pouring billions, then valve could do a better job for couple hundred millions… But they don't.

  • Andrey

    I never really was a Meta fanboy, but it seems it's time to start to be a Meta hater.

    When Sony did all those strange or plainly stupid things regarding PS5, PSVR2 and VR in general I always though "Well, at the very least Meta is not doing something like THAT". They bought some studios, released some games, announced some games here and there. The whole process wasn't so fast and fascinating as I wanted it to be, but slowly and steadily it still was going forward. Of course there were moments when they did their share of stupid things, but closing the only one studio that was capable to create AAA level VR games on par with Valve's HL Alyx that it also was exclusive to Meta platforms… It's something that I personally won't be able to forgive.

    Just like after layoffs at Ready at Down I wish all developers that were affected by this totally retarded decision to stay strong. Really hope that all of them will find a new, much and much better place to work at and they will create something on par – or even better! – than their Lost Echo series. Hell, if I was a VR game developing studio owner all of them would get offers by now!

    As to Meta… Now we live in the world where there won't be Lone Echo 3, but most certainly will be another Asgard's Wrath 3, now with 120 hours of "gameplay" (even more puzzles, longer empty corridors and live-service bullcrap!). It seems that VR never reached it's Golden, even Silver Age, and now making a deep dive into modern state of "flat" gaming industry with microtransactions, battle passes and all of that. What a time to be alive…

    P.S. – *&^% you Meta.

    • NL_VR

      Weren't you the guy that just wanted to play VR games as flatgames? You couldn't have enjoyed Lone echo then.
      in other view, I dont think ready at dawn at all was that talented anymore that's why they got closed down.
      if Sansaru can make Asgards wrath 2 for Quest Ready at dawn would be up to doing something maybe LE3 but apparently they can not deliver. Because if there would be anything good in their pipeline Meta wouldn't close it down

  • So basically they acquired a very talented studio, to before kill its most popular game, which created an entire new VR genre, and then kill the studio itself. Literally what the hell.

  • PAUL Bellino

    This is just plain Retarded. What a Total Waste. One of the best game studios under-utilized and left to rot by Meta.