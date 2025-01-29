Fast Travel Games, the Stockholm-based developer and publisher behind a host of VR titles, announced they’re laying off 30 employees, which the VR veteran studio says is a direct result of lower-than-expected sales in 2024.

The studio says affected include publishing, marketing and admin positions, noting however the studio as a whole will be impacted as it consolidates down to a one development team.

As stated in the message released via X (seen below), Fast Travel Games released six titles last year, including two first-party titles Action Hero and Mannequin, as well as having published third-party titles BlackForge: A Smithing Adventure, Project Demigod, and Band Space.

Here’s the message from Fast Travel Games in full:

Due to lower sales than expected from our six game launches in 2024, in combination with a more uncertain year ahead for VR Games as a whole, we’ve taken the difficult decision to make 30 employees redundant at FTG. These changes will affect mainly our Publishing, Marketing, and Admin departments, although the Studio will also be impacted as we consolidate down to one development team. This is an exceptionally difficult decision, but we believe it’s necessary to ensure a stable and sustainable future for the company. Our focus now is on supporting all Fast Travellers through this challenging time. We’re grateful for the invaluable contributions of those leaving and remain leaving and re committed to continue launching incredible games for our players.

While Quest-exclusive action-adventure game Action Hero is faring well on the Horizon Store with a solid [4.7/5] user score, it has only attracted less than 150 reviews following its December release.

Hide-and-seek action game Mannequin, which benefitted from a lengthy open alpha/beta phase leading up to its release in September, has posted similarly favorable user ratings, albeit currently under 400 Horizon Store reviews at the time of this writing.

Next on the agenda is the release of The Midnight Walk, a first-person dark fantasy adventure that prominently features assets created from physical clay models. Developed by newly formed studio MoonHood, the game is slated to arrive on PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets in Spring 2025.