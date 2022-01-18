Microsoft announced it’s planning to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, making it the largest gaming acquisition to date. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the studio will play a key role in the development of its future metaverse platforms.

Microsoft seems to be gradually absorbing some of gaming’s most influential companies in an apparent bid to solidify its position in a market that’s rapidly changing to focus on immersion and interoperability between virtual worlds—what some have dubbed ‘the metaverse’.

Once the Activison Blizzard deal goes through—expected to happen sometime in 2023—it will mean Microsoft not only owns iconic titles such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Diablo and Candy Crushbut it will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, following Tencent and Sony.

The company says Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, however the soon-to-be subsidiary will eventually report to Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

Like with Meta (formerly Facebook), plans to create its version of the metaverse have remained fairly nebulous—par for the course since the concept of ‘the metaverse’ was co-opted to mean any virtual world, a summation of virtual worlds, or a monolithic virtual platform (metaverse with a capital ‘M’). It seems Microsoft is speaking about supporting “any metaverse” in a much broader sense here:

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in a press statement. “When we think about our vision for what a Metaverse can be, we believe there won’t be a single, centralized metaverse. It shouldn’t be. We need to support many metaverse platforms as well as a robust ecosystem of content commerce and applications.”

What is concrete however is company’s VR strategy, or lack thereof. Microsoft, vis-à-vis Xbox, has lagged far behind competitors Sony and Meta, both of which have developed their own VR gaming ecosystems and platform-exclusive hardware. Xbox doesn’t feature any form of official VR compatibility, not even with its range of Microsoft Mixed Reality headsets.

SEE ALSO
Avatar Creation Tool 'Ready Player Me' Raises $13M to Provide Metaverse-wide Avatars

Still, Spencer told Protocol last month he wants Xbox’s metaverse strategy to extend to all “any screen that can render those [games].”

“I want to be able to experience the things I own on any screen that can render those,” Spencer said. “I want to be able to have the experiences I have anywhere. I want to have them with the people I want to experience them with and it requires a lot of cloud infrastructure to make that happen. It requires, like I said, a real open approach.”

It appears Spencer is still very much engrained in traditional platforms when he’s talks about “any screen” however. The Xbox chief says developing VR hardware is still not a focus:

“And you know, I applaud what Sony‘s doing, I applaud what Oculus is doing, what Valve has done,” Spencer said during Wall Street Journal’s WSJ Tech Live event back in October 2021. “I mean, there’s a lot of good players out there that have done some amazing VR work. But yeah, we’re gonna stay as a company right now in the consumer space focused on software, and I think that’s a good bet.”

The Activision deal follows a September 2020 acquisition of gaming powerhouse ZeniMax for $7.5 billion, the parent company of Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios.

Activision Blizzard owns Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob, Treyarch.

Microsoft says it will add many of Activision’s games to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscription services.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • MeowMix

    It’s laughable the FTC is going to investigate META’s acquisition of Supernatural VR, when something like this will likely go through without any peeps from the FTC.

    • kool

      It wont be long before the FTC investigates this deal either.

  • Merzcat

    Sony should buy Square Enix, Konami and Rockstar games.

  • sfmike

    Microsoft will run it into the ground. How can they talk about a place in the Metaverse when they don’t truly support VR and only push AR because all the investment blabbermouth con-men keep enticing them with hope of instant billions from AR.

  • Jonathan Winters III

    Ah….so they might starve out Sony / Meta or any console competitor by owning the majority of big game IPs. Microsoft is the one the FTC needs to go after.

  • Jonathan Winters III

    Whoa there! Microsoft’s “metaverse” is simply MP games with user interactivity. They’ve little interest in VR, and they wouldn’t want to empower their competitors Sony or Meta by releasing ANY of their IPs in VR.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Don’t think of this as “Microsoft is getting into VR”. This is Microsoft extending their “xyz as a service” strategy. A long time ago, Microsoft was a company that made its money by selling operating systems and a ubiquitous office suite. These days almost 40% of their income is generated by the “Intelligent Cloud” segment alone, mostly Azure, enterprise services, GitHub etc. All gaming is crammed together with selling Windows into “Personal Computing”, making about 1/3rd of all money, with Microsoft pushing hard to establish Game Pass as the only gaming subscription you’ll ever need, no matter if you play on Xbox, PC, mobile or in a browser. Less than 30% of all earnings come from “Productivity and Business Processes”, which includes the now subscription based Office 365 and services like LinkedIn.

    Activision Blizzard fits well into this, as they announced years ago that they will focus on games as a service. With World of Warcraft and Candy Crush they already own the grand daddies of continuously generating revenue from their players. And Microsoft’s recent purchase of Bethesda will probably be less about Elder Scrolls 6 or Fallout 5 and more about successors to Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 online multiplayers.

    From this perspective, the metaverse, whatever that may become, is primarily another online world you can subscribe to. Meta sees it populated with Horizon avatars, Epic thinks it will be an extension of the Fortnite world making billions from micro-transactions. Roblox users already spend hundreds of millions on the platform with content creators getting payed for their virtual creations with real world money. Not sure how Rec Room intends to make money, but they convinced investors that they will. However this future platform now rising from what today is gaming technology will look like or be called, Microsoft, already a behemoth in the digital services world, most definitely wants a share of it. And you might get a share too. For a monthly fee.