Apple appears to be scaling back production of Vision Pro, and may even halt manufacturing entirely by the end of the year, The Information reports.

According to the report, Apple started reducing production this summer, with supply chain sources maintaining that the company has built up enough inventory to meet projected demand for the foreseeable future.

Apple hasn’t released overall sales figures for Vision Pro, which launched first in the US in February 2024 before coming to a select number of countries. Independent research firm Counterpoint Research however maintains the company has sold 370,000 units to date and is projected to sell 420,000 by the year’s end, as per The Information report.

Conversely, part suppliers are said to have produced enough components for around 600,000 headsets, with Vision Pro assembler Luxshare halving daily production to 1,000 units.

Owing to its eye-watering $3,500 price tag, the move to tune down production comes amid comparatively tepid Vision Pro adoption. In contrast, competitor-apparent Meta has handily shipped millions of Quest headsets over the years, and is currently pinning its hopes this Holiday season on its latest Quest 3S mixed reality headset, which starts at $300.

Despite Apple stocking its Vision Pro App Store with millions of iOS apps and some very flashy first-party content, like the recently released short VR film Submerged, such an expensive headset has predictably curtailed third-party developer interest.

Apple CEO Tim Cook however tempered expectations in a recent The Wall Street Journal interview, noting that “[a]t $3,500, it’s not a mass-market product. Right now, it’s an early-adopter product. People who want to have tomorrow’s technology today—that’s who it’s for. Fortunately, there’s enough people who are in that camp that it’s exciting.”

This follows a previous report from The Information maintaining that Apple is planning a cheaper follow-up to Vision Pro, reportedly coming sometime in late 2025 instead of Vision Pro 2, which has been postponed for a later release.