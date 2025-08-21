nDreams’ New VR Action-adventure Game ‘Reach’ Gets an October Release Date

Not long after offering an extended look at the gameplay of Reach, nDreams has announced an October 16th, 2025 release date for the anticipated game.

Reach is one of the biggest single-player VR games to launch in 2025, and now we know exactly when: October 16th, 2025, priced at $40. Reach is confirmed to be headed to Quest 3 & 3S, PC VR, and PSVR 2.

Reach is promising to be a VR action-adventure game that leans into mobility with climbing & platforming, and combat with ranged and melee components. The extended gameplay look shown earlier this month paints a picture of some clever design that makes weapons also useful as tools: like being able to climb on arrows or your shield that you’ve stuck into a wall.

This will be the debut title from nDreams ‘Elevation’ studio. We’re looking forward to seeing if the game’s movement and combat flows as smoothly together as it looks in the trailers.