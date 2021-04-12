Oculus today announced the Oculus Gaming Showcase, an online presentation set to be hosted on April 21st. The company says the event is “wholly dedicated to the stellar games across the Oculus Platform,” and will include news and fresh footage from upcoming games, along with “a few surprises.”

The Oculus Gaming Showcase is the set to be broadcast on April 21st at 3PM PT (your timezone here); you’ll be able to watch it on Oculus channels on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.

Facebook is promising news on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Pistol Whip, and the long-delayed Lone Echo II, saying that these are “just a few” of the games which will be on display during the showcase.

“You can expect new updates to fan-favorite titles, never-before-seen footage from some unreleased games, and a few surprises in store,” the company says.

There's no telling if we'll hear any news on the upcoming Oculus-published Splinter Cell & Assassin's Creed VR games from Ubisoft, but our fingers are definitely crossed.