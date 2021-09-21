Ahead of what promises to be an eventful sales season, it seems Facebook is getting a head start today with the launch of a week-long sale on Oculus Quest 2 headsets.
Clearing off old stock to pave way for quest 3?
They already cleared stock back in July )global recall that made the Quest2 unavailable for 1 month); makes no sense to ramp up production to only discontinue the Q2 a few months later.
It’s likely just a normal Oculus promotion (it’s only for 1 week), which they’ve been doing off and on for 3 years now.
Quest pro
They definitely aren’t making the Quest 3 yet, it wouldn’t make sense. They’re most likely going to sell the Quest Pro alongside the Quest 2. The quest pro will probably be announced during FB connect in October
FB said months ago that they are working on Quest 3 and 4. You don’t make a new piece of hardware over night.
Yes, they’re certainly working on the Quest 3 and 4, but the Quest Pro will definitely be coming out soon, because there’s face and eye tracking and Quest Pro mentioned in the code of the latest firmware update: https://www.roadtovr.com/oculus-quest-pro-eye-face-tracking/
Starting today, the company is launching a week-long deal that will save you $100 when buying a second Oculus Quest 2. The special lasts from September 21st through 27th, and is only available directly through oculus.com.
If you’re new to VR, Quest 2 is a standalone VR headset, which means you don’t need a computer to play a bunch of awesome games like Beat Saber, Star Wars: Vader Immortal, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, I Expect You to Die, GORN, Pistol Whip, Rec Room, VR Chat, and a ton more.
It has everything you need in the box, including the VR headset, two Touch controllers, two AA batteries, silicone face pad cover, glasses spacer, charging cable, and power adapter.
If you’re thinking about buying either the 128GB version for $300, or the 256GB version for $400, make sure to check out these handy guides to get you started with games, accessories, setup and more.
And if you want to get into the nitty gritty of why we called it “the best standalone headset” back at its October 2020 launch, you should also check out our deep dive review where we talk about everything from ergonomics to refresh rate.