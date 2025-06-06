PC VR headset maker Pimax is aiming to strengthen its position in VR sim games by partnering with Motorsport Games, the studio behind the NASCAR game series, KartKraft (2022), and Le Mans Ultimate (2024).

Pimax is leveraging its place in VR sim games following a $2.5 million investment in Motorsport Games, which was led by the Shanghai-based headset creator.

Pimax has been a staunch supporter of VR sims over the years, with its most recent Microsoft collaboration making it the official VR partner of Microsoft Flight Simulator (2024).

Its latest partnership with Motorsport Games—parent company of Le Mans Ultimate developer Studo 397—both brands will be present at the 93rd edition of the 24 Heures du Mans, the endurance racing event taking place June 14-15th at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France.

There, attendees will be able to strap into Le Mans Ultimate’s virtual driving seat with either Pimax Crystal Light or Crystal Super. The experience, located at the Circuit’s Family Fan Zone, is also set to feature hardware from Thrustmaster.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Motorsport Games, a company that shares our passion for delivering unparalleled immersive experiences,” said Robin Weng, Chairman of Pimax. “The Le Mans 2025 event we believe provides the perfect platform to demonstrate how our Crystal Light and Crystal Super headsets elevate the sim racing experience to new heights. This collaboration marks just the beginning of our joint efforts to push the boundaries of virtual reality in motorsports.”

Following the $2.5 million investment in Motorsport Games led by Pimax, the companies say they will continue to explore future collaborations on both promotional and technical levels.

Weng additionally said in April Pimax hopes to “explore similar vertical partnerships to strengthen our user-focused strategy, build deeper engagement, and grow long-term loyalty within our passionate communities.”

Pimax’s bid to further strengthen its position in PC VR sim gaming, one of its biggest markets, follows a recent controversy wherein Pimax attempted to pay users to comment positively about their headsets on social media. The company has since cancelled the program and apologized, saying it was not properly sanctioned.

In a Road to VR interview, communications head Jaap Grolleman characterized the situation as “a big judgment error in several areas from some individuals, who did nonetheless represent Pimax.”