Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Just a month after PlayStation’s big gaming showcase, the company announced it’s bringing four more titles to PSVR 2’s library of games, which includes an upgraded port, a remake, and two brand new titles.

There is already a good swath of games on the horizon we can’t wait to play on PSVR 2, such as upcoming sci-fi shooter Synapse coming in July, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 in late 2023, Arizona Sunshine 2 later this year, and Resident Evil 4 VR coming hopefully at some point this year.

Now PlayStation says we can add four more to the list: Pixel Ripped 1995, Tiger Blade, The 7th Guest VR, and Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate.

Pixel Ripped 1995

With the release of Pixel Ripped 1978 on all major VR headsets this month, you probably want to know when you’ll get a chance to play the previous game, Pixel Ripped 1995. Now developers ARVORE is bringing ’90s classic gaming experience-meets-VR immersion at 120 fps, including both PSVR 2 Sense controller adaptive triggers and headset feedback. The studio says Pixel Ripped 1995 is coming to PSVR 2 in the “near future.”

Tiger Blade

Tiger Blade is a newly announced Korean neo-noir action game, ostensibly coming to PSVR 2 as an exclusive from French studio Ikimasho Games. Step into the role of a deadly assassin from the Horangi chapter of the Tiger Clans, where your mission is to steal a rare tiger cub coveted by rival gangs. It’s slated to arrive on PSVR 2 in late 2023.

The 7th Guest

Announced for the Quest platform, it seems PSVR 2 owners will also be able to get in on the classic adventure, which is based off the ’90s CD-ROM game. Like the original, you’ll be tossed into a haunted mansion for puzzles and full-motion video (FMV) characters spirits who bring the early adventure game to life. The 7th Guest is coming to PSVR 2 “later this year,” developers Vertigo Games say.

Wanderer – The Fragments of Fate

This is a remake of the original Wanderer, which launched on major VR headsets in 2022. The developers Mighty Eyes call it “completely reimagined for the next generation of VR,” letting you swim, jump, crouch, climb, zipline and swing, the studio says. We’re supposed to get Wanderer – The Fragments of Fate in the “very near future.”