Oculus Quest 2 has been backordered at major online retailers since before Christmas. If you act now though, you may just be able to snag one and start playing next week, all with an added bonus of a $15 gift card for future purchases at NewEgg.

The deal, which is priced at the standard MSRP of $300, is only available for the 64GB version of Oculus Quest 2 on NewEgg’s US-based site.

You’ll need to act fast though, because the offer ends at 2 AM ET on December 31st (local time here), and also while supplies last.

At the time of this writing, deliveries are expected between January 4th – 8th in the continental United States, which means you could be playing a ton of great games as early as next week.

NewEgg says the $15 promotional gift card will be mailed four days after the purchase goes through, and will expire 365 days after issue.

With that sort of cash, you can offset the cost of an Oculus Link cable, which will let you play SteamVR and Rift platform games, provided you have a VR-ready PC on hand. NewEgg also has washable face pads, the official Oculus Quest 2 carrying case, and headstrap replacements—all of them recommended for long-term Quest users.