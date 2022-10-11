At Connect today Meta unveiled Quest Pro, its high-end VR headset which includes AR capabilities thanks to full-color passthrough. Before you plonk down $1,500 on the kit and caboodle though, you might actually be able to try it before you buy.

Starting October 14th, you’ll be able to mess around in Quest Pro at the company’s physical Meta Store in Burlingame, California.

It’s also confirmed to be in-store at select locations across three countries: the US, UK, and France. You’ll find it in Best Buy in the US, Currys in the UK, and FNAC and Boulanger in France.

Image courtesy Meta

You can learn more about where to find a product demo for Quest Pro and other Meta devices here.

If you’re in the Los Angeles are from October 18th – 20th, you’ll also be able to try out Quest Pro at Adobe Max, Adobe’s annual creativity conference.

To learn more about Quest Pro, including specs and a full rundown on what Meta’s latest and greatest brings to the table, click here.

  • Powers Liam

    The Field Of View is PATHETIC!

    The display resolution is from years ago.

    The device has over 127 ways to spy on you.

    It is so over-priced, in a recession, that most readers just laughed at it.

    It STILL looks like you are looking through a cardboard
    tube and gives zero sense of “reality” nor any “suspension of
    disbelief”.

    You have to log in to Mark Zuckerberg’s domestic spying servers to use it.

    The BIG APPS announced for it look like they were programmed by some beginner Pakistani coder!

    Zuckerberg is still in the 1970’s with his VR ideas!

    IT JUST SUCKS IN SO MANY WAYS!

    • ViRGiN

      That sounds like someone is extremely butthurt about state of PCVR and lack of engagment of anything VR from Valve, and decided to just crap the shit out on the only company really doing anything.
      Cool story bro.