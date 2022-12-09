Indie publisher Raw Fury says it’s bringing three VR adaptations of popular flatscreen indie titles to Quest: Call of the Sea (2020), The Signifier (2020), and Per Aspera (2020).

Revealed during UploadVR’s Winter Showcase this week, Raw Fury showed off an updated gameplay trailer for Call of the Sea VR, which was previously announced back in September. It also revealed two other titles in its upcoming publishing portfolio, The Signifier VR and Per Aspera VR.

Check out the trailers below:

Call of the Sea VR

: Call of the Sea is an otherworldly tale of mystery and love set in the 1930s South Pacific. Explore a lush island paradise, solve puzzles and unlock secrets in the hunt for your husband’s missing expedition. Developer : Out of The Blue Games

The Signifier VR

: This story-driven adventure follows a mystery of death and despair from reality into the surreal realms of objective memories and subjective experiences. Search the mind, solve puzzles, and unravel the dark truth in this psychological thriller. Developer : Playmestudio

Per Aspera VR

: Make Mars your own! Take control of the world’s most sophisticated AI (AMI) and terraform the surface of the Red Planet for a city-building experience on a planetary scale. Transform this barren world into a lush paradise and explore the surface for any ancient secrets that may be waiting. Developer : Tlön Industries

We’ll be following along with each title, so check back soon for updated release windows and more news about each of Raw Fury’s upcoming VR games.