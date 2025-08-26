Social VR platform Rec Room announced it’s laying off around half of its staff, citing low-level content which has flooded the platform from users on mobile and console.

Founded in 2016, the studio was once valued at $3.5 billion following its most recent funding round in 2021, which brought the Seattle-based company $145 million, making it one of the most valuable XR companies to date.

As an early adopter of user-generated content (UGC), Rec Room was also one of the first in the space to incentivize creators by letting them sell their creations for in-game tokens, which could be exchanged for real cash—following a monetization strategy similar to Roblox.

Now, the company has announced wide-sweeping layoffs in a blogpost, authored by company co-founders Cameron Brown and Nick Fajt. According to a statement provided to GeekWireRec Room now has just over 100 employees following the cuts.

The studio says departing employees will receive three months of pay, six months of health benefits, and the option to keep their computers.

According to Rec Room leadership, layoffs stem from its overly ambitious attempt to make the app a universal creation platform across VR, PC, consoles, and mobile. Top creators on PC and VR drove growth, however efforts to expand creation tools to mobile and consoles underdelivered, creating technical strain and financial instability.

“While we did see creation happening on mobile and consoles, we never got to the point where those devices were good for building stuff that other players engaged with. And some of our efforts to bridge that gap (e.g., Maker AI) just frustrated our more impactful creators,” Brown says in the blogpost.

In short, user-generated content created through its mobile and console pipelines tended to be numerous, but fairly low in quality and optimization:

At the same time, those lower-powered devices still produced millions of pieces of content. This put a huge strain on the team, who had to figure out tools and procedures to review it all. Making all this run across every device was a massive technical challenge and burden. While our most skilled creators optimized their content cleverly, most creators didn’t – couldn’t, really, because we didn’t provide them with the necessary tooling. Supporting all this scope stretched us way too thin, and our attempt at building one big scalable platform (Rooms 2.0) didn’t land like we needed it to. The vision made sense, but we got crushed under the scale.

So we ended up in a tough spot. Too small to realize the “anyone can build anywhere” vision, but too big to pivot to a more focused experience that was more reactive to what our players wanted and would pay for. The result was that we started to dig a financial hole that was getting larger every day.

Rec Room says moving forward it will empower its best (most revenue-generating) creators in an ostensible bid to refocus the core of its content.

“These folks are driving most of the growth and revenue already. In July, players spent more on [user-generated content] than ever. Creators had their highest earning month ever. This segment is actually growing nicely, but it’s heavily focused on PC – so that’s where we’ll focus our UGC efforts,” Brown says.

Brown further notes Rec Room is “not abandoning UGC,” however “narrowing our focus away from ‘everyone can create’ in favor of serving our very best creators.”

The company says it also hopes to boost the platform not only by improving PC-based tools, but by hosting more curated events, featured content, and fewer but higher-quality updates.

This follows a layoff round in March 2025, which affected 16 percent of staff. At the time, Rec Room leadership maintained layoff were necessary to control costs to ensure the platform’s long-term survival. The studio said fifficulties included a slowing gaming market growth, higher interest rates, and a tougher fundraising climate.

You can read Brown and Fajt’s full statement on the recent layoff round here.

  • Octogod

    Unfortunate and I'm hopeful all let go land on their feet.

    Meta is in this "low quality content" phase with Horizon. Their new OS UI recommends nonsense Horizon apps, each one infringing on an IP, above paid content. The exodus of developers will hasten because of this, because the discovery issue when from bad to worse.

  • sfmike

    Horizon take note.

  • This is an important lesson about how choosing the wrong metric (quantity) may seriously impact your business.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: It is always difficult to grow an enthusiast medium into a mass medium, because the users are very different. And sometimes even trying can destroy it.

    Rec Room started in an enthusiasts driven VR market, where users were willing to invest time and money because they really wanted to engage with the platform. And then tried to grow it both to newer user groups and different platforms, underestimating not only the lower (quality) engagement the non-enthusiasts would bring, and how much time just dealing with them would consume, but also the negative impact this would have on existing users.

    Similarly Oculus/Meta started in VR with the Rift, driven by enthusiasts, many of which had waited for VR for a long time, and were willing to pay for the required expensive hardware. Meta quickly switched to mobile VR to grow beyond the enthusiasts user base willing to deal with a lot of friction, at the cost of significantly reduced graphics on Quest 1 when compared to PCVR. That still didn't sell enough, so Quest 2 followed just 18 months later with much improved performance, sold at cost with a ridiculously low price for the included tech.

    Since then most Quest around Christmas, bought as a present for mostly teens. Which drove up user numbers, but also lowered software sales, as many teens prefer free-to-play content, frequently driven by social media hype like Gorilla Tag with literally billions of TikTok view, and all too often of questionable quality compared to professionally produced games. Consequently Meta now emphasizes Horizon Worlds with user created content, largely populated by kids, many of which younger than the 13 years Meta recommended as the minimum age for years.

    This changed trajectory is very annoying to enthusiasts, esp. those who were already annoyed by redirecting most money to mobile HMDs with limited capabilities, now facing lots of new content that doesn't even properly utilize mobile SoCs. And the few game studios that managed to survive the first few years and were hoping to see things improve with a growing install base, instead see falling revenue thanks to the newer users being less willing to pay for apps. And Meta primarily promoting/pushing Horizon Worlds down everyone's throat doesn't help. Even worse, Meta has stated that whether their VR venture will be considered a success or failure now largely hangs on whether people accept Horizon Worlds on mobile phones, basically moving from VR enthusiasts to mobile phone Fortnite players as the target audience.

    For years the discussion has been whether Meta "saved" VR by infusing it with a lot of money, or doomed it by (too early) focusing on mobile VR (only), with arguments for both. But one has to ask how mass compatible a medium still requiring to strap a heavy plastic brick to your face is in the first place. And if at this point trying to quickly grow it beyond the initial enthusiast market is even a good idea. So far the theoretical benefits of growth like AAA studios starting to create VR content thanks to the larger audience haven't really manifested, quite the opposite actually.

  • Vaske

    I think the real issue is that they never had a recommendation system that could actually differentiate lower and higher quality rooms. I guess there's also that there have never been any particularly high quality rooms but that's besides the point