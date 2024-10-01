In an effort to reposition the price ladder for its flagship headset, Meta is aiming to get the 128GB model of Quest 3 out the door for good. A new refurbished Quest 3 deal on Amazon is the best we’ve seen yet.

Amazon US is currently selling a refurbished Quest 3 (128GB) for $380 and the refurbished Quest 3 (512GB) for $450 through its ‘Renewed Premium’ program.

While you can buy refurbished Quest 3 units for the same price directly from Meta, Amazon’s deal has a considerable extra perk: instead of the 30-day return policy you get with Meta, Amazon’s Renewed Premium program includes a no-questions-asked one year return (or replace) policy. That gives you some extra piece of mind in case you get unlucky with a refurbished unit that doesn’t hold up over time.

Amazon also guarantees Renewed Premium products will have no lens scratches, at least 90% of the original battery life, and “no signs of cosmetic damage (scratches, dents, and other) are visible when the product is held 12 inches away.”

If you were about to pull the trigger on a brand new Quest 3S, these Quest 3 deals are definitely worth considering.

A new Quest 3S (128GB) is $300. The refurbished Quest 3 (128GB) will cost $80 more, but you get the benefit of majorly improved lenses and a higher resolution display. Ultimately that means a much clearer looking image inside the headset.

Then there’s the Quest 3S (256GB) which costs $400 new. Meanwhile the refurbished Quest 3 (512GB) costs just $50 more, which gets you not only the improved lenses and higher resolution display, but also double the storage.