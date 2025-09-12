A new feature has leaked to some Samsung smartphones which is expected to bring the ability to capture 3D images and videos specifically for “Galaxy XR headsets,” SamMobile has discovered.

Samsung revealed its forthcoming XR headset, codenamed ‘Project Moohan’ (Korean for ‘Infinite’), late last year, which is slated to bring competition to Apple Vision Pro sometime later this year.

When, how much, or even the mixed reality headset’s official named are all still a mystery, however a recent feature leak uncovered by SamMobile’s Asif Iqbal Shaik reveals Samsung smartphones could soon be able to capture 3D photos and video—just like iPhone does for Vision Pro.

Image courtesy SamMobile

Shaik maintains the latest version (4.0.0.3) of the Camera Assistant app contains the option to capture specifically for “Galaxy XR headsets,” initially hidden within an update to the app on Galaxy S25 FE. Transferring the APK file to a Galaxy S25 Ultra however reveals the option, seen above.

Speculation regarding the plurality of Galaxy XR headsets aside: Samsung has gone on record multiple times since Project Moohan’s late 2024 unveiling that the mixed reality headset will indeed release later this year, making the recent software slip an understandable mistake as the company ostensibly seeks to match Vision Pro feature-for-feature on its range of competing smartphones on arrival.

Slated to be the first XR headset to run Google’s Android XR operating system, Moohan could be releasing sooner than you think. A recent report from Korea’s Newsworks maintained the device will be featured at a Samsung product event on September 29th. Notably, Moohan was a no-show at Samsung’s Galaxy event earlier this month, which saw the unveiling of Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11, and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

Newsworks further suggests Moohan could launch first in South Korea on October 13th, priced at somewhere between ₩2.5 and ₩4 million South Korean won—or between $1,800 and $2,900 USD—with a global rollout set to follow.

    I am getting tired of the censorship on this forum. I get the distinct impression that Ben is the one doing it because it happens when I don't even name the companies that I am criticizing and it is happening on irregular intervals that make it look like it being done manually. Unless Ben denies he's the one doing then I will assume he is guilty of it.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Did it contain weblinks?

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        It doesn't even have to be qualified URLs/links, the name of a domain with a dot will suffice. youtu_be is fine, youtu[dot]be will be put onto a review list for eternity. But this isn't censorship or even an attempt to keep people on the site, as even links to roadtovr_com get the same treatment.

        As will accidental typos like missing the space beyond the period at the end of the sentence, and accidentally starting the next sentence with "to" or something that makes it look like a domain name. We have armies of bots spamming every forum with junk for that, as nobody can afford 24/7 staff to instantly check every single link before it goes live, so the only way is to discourage posting junk with links is banning links. Which of course sucks and renders one of the most unique and powerful features of the web useless. But unfortunately some humans will always act like a*holes, and that's why we can't have nice things.

    • Nevets

      That's a harsh approach good sir, branding somebody as guilty unless they issue a specific denial.

  • Stephen Bard

    So called "Spatial" photos/videos captured by iPhones are already low-quality 3D photos due to the fact that they are poorly "improvised" using mismatched cameras that are also too close together to provide proper eye-distance stereo separation. iPhone 3D photos only have about 40% of the "depth" that you get from a proper 3D camera with eye-distance lens spacing. Even the $200 Xreal Beam Pro camera delivers 3D photos/videos far better than iPhone semi-spatial memories. Presumably the narrow camera spacing on the Samsung Galaxy phones will also prduce 3D photos/videos for the Moohan that will also have very limited depth.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Pretty much every photo you take on a smartphone today is really the product of combining multiple cameras and running the results through a very powerful, dedicated image processor. There is no other way to get great pictures out of miniature cameras with teeny tiny apertures and a few square millimeters of sensor surface area. In the past you had to hurl around huge and heavy cameras with 36mm sensors for this, plus even bigger and heavier objectives that allow a lot of light to pass, and the laws of physics or the amount of photons falling onto the same sensor area haven't changed since. On a pixel level, basically all phone photos are AI generated, or at least task specific AI assisted.

      So only looking at the physical configuration to establish quality makes no sense, as it is all software now. And that's even true for 3D movies that are no longer shot with dual camera setups. Instead the 3D is added in post production by calculating the different camera perspective, with the aid of extra camera 3D telemetry data during the shoot. Which works so well that basically nobody bothers with dual sensors for "regular" 3D movies anymore, though there are special cameras like the Blackmagic URSA Cinema that places two 180° fisheye lenses in front of a single 17K sensor esp. to shoot 8K/eye immersive 180° video for AVP.

      So yes, the camera configuration on an iPhone, with cameras just a few millimeters apart, is obviously not enough to physically properly map the on average 65mm IPD of human eyes. But it is enough to record a tiny bit of parallax with high resolution sensors, and the closer an object is, the larger the parallax will be. So even this tiny shift will allow to calculate how far away different objects are, and with the proper software and a lot of compute power, you can then render a 3D image as if it would have been recorded with cameras 65mm apart.

  • eadVrim

    3D stereoscopic photos/videos suddenly their name became Spatial.

    • sfmike

      They had to do something as 3D has developed a negative vibe to the general public due to online 3D haters.

  • STL

    I’m using spatial videos extensively with my Quest 3 and iPhone 15 Pro Max. My most favorite festure! It‘s not „3D“ it’s time travel to the past! I love it and it was the one and only reason to purchase a new iPhone!
    I‘m also grossly disappointed about the missing upgrade from 4k to 8k on iPhone 17 Pro Max.

  • R. m

    LMAO $1800 is absolutely DOA. These people took years to launch a headset with both an OS AND hardware significantly worse than the Vision OS and the Vision Pro, and then, they can't even undercut them on price in a significant manner after almost 2 years?! The play-for-dream headset has the exact same specs that were leaked for this headset and they are RIGHT NOW $1900. This is a MINISCULE Chinese company that managed to launch the product BEFORE SAMSUNG, CHEAPER, and with their own OS!! Are you kidding me? This will basically showcase the android XR for Google and will spread the OS to other OEMs, which is good for XR technology, but SAMSUNG are truly destroying themselves with this pathetic hardware.