New ‘Skydance’s Behemoth’ Trailer Shows Off New Boss, Gameplay & More Ahead of December Release

Skydance’s Behemoth is coming to all major VR headsets in December, and developer Skydance Games has entered full hype mode with the release of its latest trailer, which shows off a new Behemoth and a good slice of fresh gameplay.

Ahead of its December 5th launch on Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2, and SteamVR headsets, Skydance is revealing more of what’s to come for its single-player combat adventure, which is said to feature a 12-hour campaign.

Developed by the studio behind The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners franchise, Skydance’s most recent trailer shows off a new bat-like Behemoth, which aims to take you into an epic skybound battle.

“The curse dooms our home. Black rot eats our flesh, and bloodlust consumes every soul,” the trailer narrates. “Salvation lies in the Forsaken lands, where foul Behemoths are the source of our affliction. Be our light in the dark. You walk on hallowed ground. Listen to me, Ren—there is no freedom while the curse remains. I can still feel the black rot in my veins. Together, we will be stronger. Show no mercy. Ren, I won’t let the curse take my people. I’ll fight, no matter what it takes.”

If you’re looking for more Behemoth lore, the studio also published a free graphic novel that prominently features the new giant bat Behemoth, revealed to be named ‘Nightscraper’.

In addition to a good slate of concept art covering Behemoths and in-universe areas, we also learned from the graphic novel that a previously revealed boss, featured in the first public hands-on, is named ‘Shacklehide’, owing to his main ball and chain weapon.

This follows the announcement in September that Skydance’s Behemoth was delayed beyond the original November 14th release date, pushing launch to December 5th. As recompense, the studio also released a trailer then revealing the boss ‘Dreddstag’, which similarly tasks you with grappling your way up the suitably mountainous Behemoth.