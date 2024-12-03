Skydance’s Behemoth is coming in hot, although it may be coming in hotter than expected. Developer Skydance Games tells Road to VR it’s already planning post-launch patches for its first week on Quest and PSVR 2.

A Skydance Games representative tells us it’s experienced a “cascading hardware failure that delayed the testing and certification of Skydance’s BEHEMOTH across all platforms.”

This however won’t delay release, we’re told, as “the team has since recovered,” with the proviso that the studio is releasing patches on PSVR 2 and Quest within the first week.

This includes a “day-one patch for PlayStation and a day-seven patch for Meta Quest headsets,” we’re told, although there’s no word yet on what those patches include.

There’s also no word on when to expect the PC VR version, as it’s Steam product page still says the release date is still “to be announced”.

Initially targeting a November 14th release, Skydance Games announced in September it was delaying Behemoth to December 5th to give the team more time to polish the action-adventure title, which was largely seen as one of the biggest VR releases this year.

Launching across Quest 2/3/ProPSVR 2, and PC VRSkydance’s Behemoth is slated to include a 12-hour campaign featuring exploration, combat, environmental puzzles, and an undoubtedly thick slice of VR-native design pioneered in the studio’s most successful VR game to date, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

Check out the latest trailer below:

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Michael Speth

    The graphics of this game look bad, really bad especially after their last trailer. People are hyped from the very first trailer which was not a gameplay trailer and that is what they believe this game is going to be like.

    The reality is this game is Meta Mobile Graphics that is simply brown and ugly. The game will sell due to the first trailer and the YT Bubble hype train but it won't stop it from being a bad VR game.

    • Scythekarnival

      It will sell because for some of us gaming is just a fun hobby and not their whole life like it is for you. There is always someone like you in the comments for every game ever. You're a dime a dozen.

    • NotMikeD

      This comment might've made sense back in 2022 when the cinematic trailer was all we had. In late 2024, it's misinformed and out of the loop.

      We've seen too much in-game footage of this game at this point to criticize it's presentation from behind some flimsy "but… CGI trailer!" cover.

      • Michael Speth

        "Official World and Story Trailer" graphics also look like Meta Mobile Garbage to me. But one man's garbage is another VR Mobile Headset wearer's gold.

        • NotMikeD

          Believe me I'll be playing this on a fully spec'd out PC. No doubt we'll have compromised on some additional graphics detail and complexity to get this running on a Quest, but I find it disingenuous to say what was presented in that trailer looks like "garbage." Art direction was on point, most of the textures looked great, the shots were beautifully stylized.

          EVEN if the graphics aren't to your standard, how do you land on "won't stop it from being a bad VR game" when the action and free-flowing combat presented in that trailer looks pretty much objectively fun? Do you think we're going to get more big budget studio investments into developing high-end PCVR games by blindly shitting all over the high profile games we do get before they even release??

          • Michael Speth

            The art direction is a brown mess of wasteland. It does not look good at all to me. The Behmoths look really stupid.

            If you compare the Behmoth art direction to that of Guardians from Zelda Breath of the Wild, Behmoth is a laughing stock. You really have to fool yourself to believe Behmoths look good.

            Onto the fact that most of the NPCs faces are covered. Why? Not for art but to preserve processing power. And to me, their face coverings look very silly especially one of the sub bosses – his helmet is just stupid.

            Let me summarize your criticism comment:

            " We should not criticize big VR game releases because if we criticize big VR releases developers will stop developing VR Games"

            I disagree. If we don't criticize Big VR games, than developers will continue to deliver Mobile Graphics slop on Console/PC VR systems.

            We should praise developers when they do it right like Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge on PSVR2 – what a great port with great looking graphics and gameplay. But you need a really big studio to pull off Galaxy's Edge.

            Gran Turismo 7 is probably the best VR game on PSVR2 and tops for all VR games.