Ubisoft announced late last year that acclaimed stealth shooter franchise Splinter Cell is getting a made-for-VR game. Now, an Ubisoft job posting strongly suggests the studio is creating a multiplayer component for the game.

Ubisoft’s Düsseldorf, Germany office is currently looking for a Senior Lead Game Designer to “define and deliver the multiplayer content of the game in time and quality.”

“Reporting to the Senior producer in Düsseldorf, as the Project Owner for multiplayer, you define and implement the multiplayer vision shared by the Creative Director and the Game Director,” the posting says.

When it was first announced in September 2020, it wasn’t certain which specific platform the game would target; the company simply said it was bringing both Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed exclusively to “Oculus VR.”

While the most likely candidate for an Oculus platform exclusive is Oculus Quest 2—Facebook is retiring Rift this year—the posting’s qualifications state that Ubisoft prefers candidates with experience in multiplayer development for PC VR and PC games. Both console and mobile experience is “desirable.”

This however may simply speak to the depth of multiplayer experience the company is looking to deliver, and not that PC VR will specifically be the sole target platform. A simultaneous launch on PC VR and Quest platforms across the Oculus platform is strong likelihood.

There’s still no word on when either Splinter Cell VR or Assassin’s Creed VR is due to launch, although there are still plenty of job listings across Ubisoft’s Düsseldorf and Newcastle upon Tyne, UK offices. Check out the current job listings below:

Thanks goes to Ilja Z of VR hardware and review site theVRist for pointing us to the news.