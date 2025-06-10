One of the biggest pieces of Vision Pro news from today’s WWDC is that the headset will be getting support for PSVR 2 motion controllers and a Logitech motion stylus with the release of visionOS 26. Now we’re learning more of the details, including the fact that developers will be able to publish Vision Pro apps that ‘require’ motion controllers, and those which make them ‘optional’. The change is a surprising shift compared to the hand-tracking only approach that Apple launched the headset with.

In a recorded developer session released at WWDC 2025, Apple went into more detail about upcoming support for motion controllers on VisionOS 26.

Image courtesy Apple

One of the interesting things we learned is that developers will be able to publish Vision Pro apps with an ‘optional’ or ‘required’ motion controller designation. Developers will make this choice, and it will show up in the App Store so users know what to expect.

This of course opens the door to Vision Pro content which works exclusively with motion controllers. While it would be nice if hand-tracking was supported in every single app, the reality is that most existing VR games (ie: on platforms like Quest and PC VR) are built specifically for motion controllers, and would need to be significantly redesigned to support hand-tracking.

In VisionOS 26, Apple will allow developers to publish Vision Pro apps which ‘require’ motion controllers, meaning developers will be able to publish their existing VR content on Vision Pro with significantly less effort than if hand-tracking was required.

Image courtesy Apple

When building apps for motion controllers on Vision Pro, developers will be able to choose between two different tracking modes: Predicted and Continuous.

The Predicted mode will offer the lowest apparent latency by estimating where the controller will end up in future frames based on its present movement. This mode will likely be best for games with lots of player motion.

The Continuous mode will offer the highest precision by not estimating future position. This will prevent ‘overshoot’ when a user suddenly changes the direction of the motion controller. However, this will come at the cost of higher apparent latency. This mode will likely be best for apps that want optimal precision, like art and productivity.

Despite talking about these two tracking modes, as far as we know, Apple has yet to share any specific info on how much latency developers can expect when using motion controllers on Vision Pro.

For more on VisionOS 26, check out our overview of major changes here.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Paul Bellino

    Finally A Step in the Right Direction

  • Arno van Wingerde

    So much for the famous UI touch that Apple is always boasting, but at least they have removed the single worst error, and they are improving, more consistently so than Meta where it is often one step forward, two steps back.