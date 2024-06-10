Today at WWDC 2024, Apple revealed VisionOS 2, the first major update for its Vision Pro headset. The new version of the software will be available for developers to experiment with starting today.

VisionOS 2 is primarily designed to round out some rough edges from the headset’s release earlier this year, while adding some new features and also expanding development capabilities so developers can take greater advantage of the headset.

While it won’t release publicly until the fall, Apple says developers can get their hands on VisionOS 2 starting today. We haven’t spotted the direct page to the developer preview update yet, but the company says it will be available through its official developer website.

VisionOS 2 is bringing a range of new features and improvements like 2D to 3D photo conversion, ultrawide Mac Virtual Display, new ways to navigate the headset’s core interface, and much more. We’ll be breaking down the full range of features soon, stay tuned to the front page!