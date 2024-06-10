Today at WWDC 2024, Apple revealed VisionOS 2, the first major update for its Vision Pro headset. The new version of the software will be available for developers to experiment with starting today.

VisionOS 2 is primarily designed to round out some rough edges from the headset’s release earlier this year, while adding some new features and also expanding development capabilities so developers can take greater advantage of the headset.

While it won’t release publicly until the fall, Apple says developers can get their hands on VisionOS 2 starting today. We haven’t spotted the direct page to the developer preview update yet, but the company says it will be available through its official developer website.

SEE ALSO
One of the First Oculus Rift Games is Currently One of Vision Pro's Best

VisionOS 2 is bringing a range of new features and improvements like 2D to 3D photo conversion, ultrawide Mac Virtual Display, new ways to navigate the headset’s core interface, and much more. We’ll be breaking down the full range of features soon, stay tuned to the front page!

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • xyzs

    Looks like a 1.5 version to me.
    What they should really add is game controllers support (even only Apple TM approved bullshit).
    Anyway, at this price, it’s like commenting about Bugatti.