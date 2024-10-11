Kluge Interactive, the studio behind hit VR rhythm game Synth Riders (2019), announced its upcoming VR fighting game, FINAL FURY, will be featured at Steam Next Fest on October 14th, which of course means a playable demo.

Final Fury is a fast-paced combat game that puts you in the arena for some arcade-style fighting—not unlike Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat—but with some very physical VR gameplay.

Now, the studio says the Final Fury demo will be downloadable from October 14th – 28th, featuring two opponents, Tempest and Glitch.

This comes after a major setback following user testing late last year, which prompted the studio to “rethink everything.”

“It’s not often you hear these words and it’s followed by good news. Yet, that’s exactly what happened after our FINAL FURY public playtest late last year,” Kluge Interactive says in a Steam news update. “We had stages built out, animations made, and systems in place. We even got positive feedback from players! Still, it hit us like a long range haymaker from Glitch—we needed to rethink the combat controls.”

From December 2023 to September 2024, the team says it refocused on the gesture mechanics, with the new demo showing off what Kluge believes can be “the future of fighting games.”

There’s no word on when to expect the full release, which is slated to arrive on Quest and SteamVR headsets, but also “as many platforms as possible,” Kluge says. We can however expect more playable fighters, arenas, and online PvP multiplayer when it does arrive; so far, the studio has revealed four other characters beyond Tempest and Glitch, so it seems there’s a good slate of content yet to come.

Additionally, following the Steam Next Fest demo release, the studio says they intend all future playtests “to be open to all, so no sign up necessary.”