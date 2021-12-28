We’re looking forward to a ton of new games in 2022, as newcomers and trusted names in VR development alike are prepping to release bigger and better VR experiences.

Here we look at our top 15 most anticipated games that are confirmed to arrive in 2022. We’ve ordered games according to their confirmed release dates, starting in January and ending with a rash of titles sporting the ever-nebulous ‘coming in 2022’ release window.

Wanderer

Platform : SteamVR, PSVR

: SteamVR, PSVR Developer : M Theory, Oddboy

: M Theory, Oddboy Release date: January 28th, 2022

Studio description: Built from the ground up for VR, Wanderer has a unique blend of escape room style puzzles, tactile hands on interactions and action arcade sequences to bring you the ultimate time travel adventure. Are you ready to walk in the footsteps of those who have gone before you?

Ultrawings 2

Platform : SteamVR, Quest

: SteamVR, Quest Developer : Bit Planet Games

: Bit Planet Games Release date: February 2022

Studio description: Welcome back to Ultrawings, Pilot! Take to the skies using your virtual hands (or HOTAS and gamepad) to fly 5 unique aircraft as you complete a diverse set of engaging, hand-crafted missions across an island-themed world in this made-for-VR, aerial-themed, action-adventure game!

Green Hell VR

Platform : SteamVR, Quest 2

: SteamVR, Quest 2 Developer : Incuvo

: Incuvo Release date: Q1 2022

Studio description: Green Hell VR is an Open World Survival Experience set in the Amazon rainforest, based on the successful PC game Green Hell. You are left alone in the jungle with no food or equipment. To survive, you must learn real-life survival techniques, and crafting weapons can be a matter of life and death.

Zenith: The Last City

Platform : SteamVR, Quest 2, PSVR

: SteamVR, Quest 2, PSVR Developer : Ramen VR

: Ramen VR Release date: Early 2022

Studio description: Fight, craft, explore, and lose yourself in a massively multiplayer world built for VR. Forge alliances and friendships in guilds and parties. Join epic raids and world events, and blaze your own path. How will you use your power?

Cities VR

Platform : Quest 2

: Quest 2 Developer : Fast Travel Games

: Fast Travel Games Release date: Spring 2022

Studio description: Be the mayor in Cities: VR, the ultimate VR city-building and management simulator. Design neighborhoods, construct buildings, direct the flow of traffic – all while you handle economics, emergency services, and more. Step inside this VR adaptation of the leading city-builder, Cities: Skylines.

Moss: Book II

Platform : PSVR

: PSVR Developer : Polyarc

: Polyarc Release date: Spring 2022

Studio description: Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, Quill’s journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can help as she works to save the world from a great unmaking.

The Last Clockwinder

Platform : SteamVR, Quest 2

: SteamVR, Quest 2 Developer : Pontoco

: Pontoco Release date: Summer 2022

Studio description: A VR game about building contraptions out of your own clones in a cozy sci-fi world.

Propagation: Paradise Hotel

Platform : SteamVR

: SteamVR Developer : WanadevStudio

: WanadevStudio Release date: Late 2022

Studio description: Live an intense VR survival horror adventure with gripping storytelling, in which you will explore dark environments, make terrifying encounters and get your adrenaline pumping. Will you find your way out of the Paradise Hotel alive?

Ziggy’s Cosmic Adventures

Platform : SteamVR, Quest 2

: SteamVR, Quest 2 Developer : Stardust Collective

: Stardust Collective Release date: Late 2022

Studio description: ZIGGY’S COSMIC ADVENTURES is a fully immersive cockpit VR game set in a stunning universe. Fight your way through the solar system amidst intense arcade combat, navigate through treacherous space environments, and feel the rush of scrambling to manage your ship’s systems.

Coming in 2022

Vertigo 2

Platform : SteamVR

: SteamVR Developer : Zulubo Productions

: Zulubo Productions Release date: 2022

Studio description: Vertigo 2 is a single-player VR adventure. Explore the depths of the vast Quantum Reactor as you descend to finish your journey home.

Ultimechs

Platform : “major VR platforms”

: “major VR platforms” Developer : Resolution Games

: Resolution Games Release date: 2022

Studio description: Ultimechs is the multiplayer VR gaming experience from Resolution Games that will be coming to major VR platforms next year. As the thrill of professional athletics meets the precision of purpose-built machines, Ultimechs welcomes players into the sport of the future to compete for victory. If you don’t have the speed, precision and rocketry that it takes to defeat your opponents, you’re done for.

Cosmonious High

Platform : SteamVR, Quest

: SteamVR, Quest Developer : Owlchemy Labs

: Owlchemy Labs Release date: 2022

Studio description: Welcome to Cosmonious High, new kid! Owlchemy Labs presents an out-of-this-world VR experience with their hallmark interactivity and distinctive humor. Meet a colorful cast, adapt outrageous alien powers, and discover the source of the school’s malfunctions to save Cosmonious High from chaos.

Nerf Ultimate Championship

Platform : Quest 2

: Quest 2 Developer : Secret Location

: Secret Location Release date: 2022

Studio description: NERF Ultimate Championship is a competitive multiplayer game that brings NERF battles into an electrifying competition only possible in virtual reality. Gear up with a wide range of new and classic blasters as you leap around fantastic arenas in intense 4v4 team matches. Soak in the sound of roaring fans and master your skills as you begin your journey to become the Ultimate NERF Champion.

Samurai Slaughter House

Platform : SteamVR, Quest 2, PSVR

: SteamVR, Quest 2, PSVR Developer : Tab Games

: Tab Games Release date: 2022

Studio description: VR-only physics-based combat game. Use stealth and creativity or brute force to take on your foes in a vast physics based sandbox. Battle both humans and demons while exploring a large metroidvania-style open world. Collect items and power up your character. Explore towns and interact with NPCs.

Little Cities

Platform : Quest

: Quest Developer : nDreams

: nDreams Release date: 2022

Studio description: Get ready to escape to the charming world of Little Cities, the cozy VR city creation game. Start with a simple road, carefully place your residential, commercial, or industrial zones and then watch the citizens move in! But keeping them happy is the only way to help your cities grow.

Release Dates TBA:

