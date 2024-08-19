XR News Bits

If you’re looking for some fun on Quest this Summer, there’s a lot happening. In this roundup we’ve got a look at new Quest game launches, upcoming titles, and big updates.

Launch: Gravity League – A Sparc-inspired 1v1 VR Sport

Originally released in 2017, Sparc was a VR cult classic, but unfortunately didn’t live long enough to make it to the Quest era where it would have shone.

Luckily Gravity League is here with similarly inspired gameplay that plays like a cross between 3D Pong and some futuristic sport.

Gravity League is now available on Quest and is free-to-play, and the studio has plans to bring it to PC VR in the future.

In a world where gravity is no longer a limitation, the Gravity League has become the ultimate test of skill and endurance for athletes from all corners of the galaxy.

The rules are simple: 2 players, 1 ball, zero gravity – the first player to 11 goals wins.

  • Compete online with opponents from across the galaxy
  • Play with your friends and compete in custom private matches
  • Explore all our wacky party modes
  • Make your way to the top in the epic Solo Campaign mode
  • Customize your gear with gloves in all shapes and sizes
  • Mix and match gloves to find the best playstyle for you
  • Unlock unique new athletes, balls, gloves, and stadiums
  • Team up with your friends for a 2v2 action

So strap on your Gravity Gloves and get ready to take on the competition!

Launch: Zero Caliber 2 – Campaign Shooter Action with 4-player Co-op and 10-player Multiplayer

Looking to sink your teeth into a new VR shooter? Zero Caliber 2 is the next big shooter from XREAL Games. We love to see that its purported eight hours worth of campaign can be played with up to four players total in co-op. A perfect way to ‘git gud’ with your squad before diving into competitive multiplayer.

Zero Caliber 2 is now available on Quest for $30 and also planned for launch on PC VR at a later date.

Zero Caliber 2 is THE ultimate VR shooter package:

8+ hour single player campaign fully playable in Co-op (up to 4 players)

  • Classic multiplayer game modes with up to 10 players
  • Native mod support with modding tools – visit our Discord for more info (discord.gg/xrealgames)
  • More than 60 unlockable weapons, skins, and attachments
  • Gripping story full of cinematic action = immersion you haven’t experienced in a VR shooter yet!
The Story

In a world where water is scarce, a ruthless dictator, Barak, and his fanatic followers threaten the fragile peace of the OSA. Their brutal invasion aims to control the vital WELL water supplies, putting millions at risk.

As a skilled operative, your task is to navigate a war-torn landscape and undertake high-stakes missions to reclaim the stolen WELL supplies. Fight through cities and remote villages, face ruthless enemies, and uncover a web of betrayal and chaos. The fate of the OSA is in your hands – fight to end Barak’s reign of terror and secure humanity’s future!

News: Township Tale Developer Shares Updates on New Game, ‘Project 2’

We first reported on the unnamed ‘Project 2’, the next title from Alta Studio, back in April. Alta Studio is the developer of Township Tale, a very unique social VR game that’s available on Quest and PC VR.

The studio has been sharing occasional developer updates showing a transparent look at the creation of ‘Project 2’, a multiplayer dungeon crawler extraction game.

The latest updates, #11 and #12, show progress on enemy behaviors, sounds, and visuals. They also look at the current gameplay loop which involves players finding markers on the map which steadily point them toward a boss. Once the boss is slain it will drop a key which players can take to a certain location to open a portal and extract with their loot.

The updates also show the game will feature a branching skill tree which allows players to specialize into different classes with different skills. All players start as a ‘recruit’ but will become more diverse over time as they choose a direction in the skill tree.

Discount: Dungeons of Eternity is 50% Off on Quest

While we’re on the topic of dungeon crawlers, co-op dungeon crawler Dungeons of Eternity is celebrating the approach of its one-year release anniversary with a massive 50% discount on Quest until August 25th.

Dungeons of Eternity launched last October and has had a great reception from users, holding down a 4.7 out of 5 score across 3,100 reviews—making it one of Quest’s best-rated games. The game has seen several updates since launch, adding new weapons, environments, and more. It supports co-op play for up to three players.

Upcoming Update: Underdogs ‘Sandboxxer’ Update

VR mech brawler Underdogs is getting a big update on August 29th. The ‘Sandboxxer’ update will add sandbox tools so players can set up their own challenging battles. There will also be leaderboards to fight over, challenges to conquer, and a practice gym to experiment and train.

Underdogs launched in early 2024 and employs a unique locomotion and combat system that puts players in direct control of a mech with fun smash-and-crash gameplay. The game is exceptionally well rated by players on both available platforms, Quest and Steam.

