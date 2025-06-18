Meta-owned Beat Games announced its block-slashing rhythm game Beat Saber (2019) will no longer receive updates on PSVR and PSVR 2 starting today, with multiplayer slated to go offline early next year.

The studio announced in an X post that PS4/PS5 versions of the game will no longer be updated, effective immediately, as Beat Games looks “to the future and plan[s] the next big leap for Beat Saber.”

Beat Games say players on PSVR and PSVR 2 will continue to be able to play and purchase Beat Saber after today, which includes access to previously purchased content, such as the game’s library of paid DLC music packs.

Music packs released prior to June 18th will all be available, however “no new content will be released on these platforms after that date,” the studio says, noting that cross-buy will remain active between the PS4 and PS5 base game.

This makes PlayStation’s last available Beat Saber DLC Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’, which was released as a paid ‘Shock Drop’ single on June 5th.

Furthermore, support for multiplayer is being pulled on PS4/PS5 starting January 21st, 2026, the studio says.

Multiplayer was introduced in 2020 on PC VR and Quest versions of the game, with cross-play introduced a year later; cross-play between different ecosystems never made it to the PlayStation version of the game, however.

While it’s clear Quest will continue to benefit from future DLC releases and updates—Meta’s Quest platform alone has accounted for more than 10 million unit sales of Beat Saber—the studio says there will also be “no changes to Steam support; music releases will continue to be shared on Steam.”

– – — – –

While Meta doesn’t always play nice with competing companies, it has supported Beat Saber on PSVR since late 2018, making the decision to pull future updates telling of a decidedly abandoned ecosystem.

Since PSVR 2’s February 2023 release, Sony has largely taken a back seat on releasing system-selling exclusives like it did with original 2016 PSVR. Almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy, developers have consequently deprioritized PSVR 2 support over the years—or skipped it entirely—in favor of releasing on comparatively larger install bases, such as Quest and SteamVR.

What’s more, in the meantime Sony has ‘parted out’ PSVR 2, in a manner of speaking. Now, headset owners can freely play PC VR games with an optional wired adapter—totally antithetical to the closed console model—and soon, use their PSVR 2 Sense Controllers with Apple Vision Pro too.