Billie Eilish ‘Beat Saber’ Music Pack Launches Today, Tracklist Revealed

Beat Saber is getting a Billie Eilish Music Pack today, which arrives with ten of her biggest hits including ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘NDA’, and ‘bad guy’.

The music pack (tracklist below) is launching on all supported headsets, which includes Oculus Quest, Oculus PC, PSVR, and SteamVR headsets.

Billie Eilish Music Pack

all the good girls go to hell

bad guy

bellyache

bury a friend

Happier Than Ever

I Didn’t Change My Number

NDA

Oxytocin

Therefore I Am

you should see me in a crown

Like many of the game’s latest paid DLC drops, the Billie Eilish Music Pack is playable in multiplayer mode. It’s priced at $13 (¥1290/€13/£10), or $2 (¥190/€2) per track.

Facebook’s continued content deals with high-profile labels such as Interscope Records has brought heaps of new paid DLC to the block-slashing rhythm game lately. The game’s releases include dedicated music packs for Skrillex, BTS, Green Day, Timbaland, Linkin Park, and Imagine Dragons, not to mention the Interscope Music Pack featuring tracks from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, OneRepublic, Limp Bizkit, and Maroon 5.

For Oculus headset owners, Billie Eilish will also be returning to Venues on September 24th, so you can catch her Governors Ball music festival performance via livestreaming 180-degree video.