Meta continues its reign as the XR industry’s dominant player, with its most recent moves signaling a shift into a new era for the company—and thus the industry at large. This year saw the introduction of the Meta Orion AR glasses prototype and the Quest 3S headset—two pieces of hardware that are not only crucial to Meta’s future but will be pivotal in shaping the industry’s direction as a whole.

Meta Orion AR Glasses Are a Flag in the Ground

Image courtesy Meta
The News

One of Meta’s most significant announcements this year was the unveiling of the Meta Orion AR glasses prototype. Meta has long been signaling its ambitions in the AR space, and the Meta Orion prototype represents a major step toward that vision. With a compact form-factor and an impressive 70-degree field of view, Meta is aiming to push the boundaries of what AR hardware can achieve.

Why It Matters

Meta’s Orion AR glasses stand as a benchmark for the state-of-the-art in AR glasses today. Unlike similarly sized AR devices—which suffer from a narrow field-of-view that make content appear constrained—Meta Orion’s 70-degree FoV is just scraping the boundary of ‘wide enough to be useful’. Achieving a compact form-factor and a wide field-of-view in the same package is crucial for making AR feel more seamless and practical in daily use.

It will be years yet before Meta ships something like Orion, but it’s an intentional ‘flag in the ground’ moment for the company.

Quest 3S Speeds the Transition Away from Quest 2

Image courtesy Meta
The News

Meta launched Quest 3S, a new addition to the Quest lineup that really should have launched alongside Quest 3 in the first place. Positioned as a more budget-friendly alternative to the flagship Quest 3, the Quest 3S comes with a lower price point but still offers significant improvements in performance and mixed reality capabilities compared to older devices like the Quest 2.

Why It Matters

In its marketing, Meta has been hyping mixed reality for years at this point. But the large population of Quest 2 headsets (which really aren’t great for MR) have undercut the company’s push into MR.

The Quest 3S is finally a new headset from Meta that’s comparable to what Quest 2 was in terms of affordability, while including reasonably good MR capabilities too.

With the Quest 2 becoming increasingly outdated, users and developers alike have been waiting for hardware that can keep up with more demanding VR experiences. The Quest 3S hits the sweet spot for many casual users, offering a balance between affordability and performance.

And finally Meta has a flagship game for its Quest 3 & Quest 3S hardware. Batman: Arkham Shadow (which is exclusive to these newer headsets), is just the thing to get VR gamers that are hanging on to Quest 2 to make the leap to newer hardware.

Ironically, the flagship game for these new “mixed reality” headsets (as Meta now usually refers to them) is a pure VR game. Maybe with the next headset launch the company can properly time a flagship MR app with its launch.

More Immersive and Useful Mixed Reality Apps

Demeo Mixed Reality mode | Image courtesy Meta
The News

This year Meta revealed that it will now grant developers access to camera data for creating mixed reality (MR) content. This change opens up new possibilities for how MR experiences are built and how users can interact with their environments through these experiences.

Why It Matters

For years Meta has held out on giving developers direct access to the headset’s cameras. That made it harder for developers to build interesting MR applications that properly integrate and interact with the world around the user.

In addition to Quest 3S helping to grow the population of Quest headsets with decent MR capabilities, this change also makes building MR applications a more attractive proposition for developers.

Ostensibly Meta had originally blocked direct camera access to preserve user privacy and prevent potential abuse by bad actors. Reversing that decision is risky; another privacy scandal is the last thing Meta wants its headsets to be known for.

New Tools for Developers to Bring ‘Spatial Computing’ to Quest

Image courtesy Meta
The News

This year Meta also introduced new tools to make it easier for developers to port both flat-screen and spatial computing applications to Quest devices. These tools are designed to streamline the development process, enabling developers to create more immersive XR content without requiring a steep learning curve.

Why It Matters

Meta’s headsets are great for gaming, but it wants them to be great at ‘spatial computing’ too. But getting developers to bring traditional apps to its platform has been a major hurdle for the company.

One of the biggest challenges traditional app developers face is moving from a flat screen modality to something that inherently exists in 3D. This generally requires a completely different set of tools that’s much more in the realm of game development than app development.

Meta’s new tools aim to simplify this process, allowing developers who are familiar with building flat-screen applications to bring their apps to the Horizon platform with minimal friction. This opens up the Quest platform to a wider range of applications, from 2D games and productivity tools to more immersive spatial experiences.

But Meta still faces an uphill battle with getting a critical mass of everyday apps onto its headset. The company has openly said it would love to bring the Play store (and all of its apps) to the headset, but it seems Google isn’t down to play ball. That’s likely because it’s busy working on its own XR strategy and doesn’t want to give Meta an upper hand.

New Headsets on the Horizon

Image courtesy Meta
The News

In a surprising move this year, Meta announced that it was planning to open up the Horizon OS to select partners who will make their own headsets that run the operating system.

Why it Matters

While Meta has made solid general-purpose headsets, the company believes the time is right for more specialized options. But rather than build those options itself, the company is enlisting help from companies that are already familiar with building hardware for someone else’s software.

While this could bring a wider range of headsets to market which retain access to Meta’s leading platform of content, the move shares a striking resemblance to Microsoft’s ill-fated VR play which enlisted major computer OEMs to build a round of VR headsets and then quickly lose interest.

Because Meta owns the Horizon platform, and subsidizes the cost of its own headsets, it’s difficult to understand how announced partners like Asus and Lenovo could hope to build a headset that’s meaningfully better than what Meta is already offering and compete with Meta on price. This has clearly been a struggle for HTC Vive which doesn’t have the money to burn to subsidize its hardware like Meta.

Meta may have already run into trouble with its announced partner LG, which was set to collaborate with Meta on a Horizon OS headset, but reportedly had second thoughts just weeks later.

Meta’s ability to burn billions in its pursuit of owning the XR space (or the “next computing platform” as Zuckerberg often calls it) means the company is the one primarily steering the ship. The moves Meta made this year are the beginning of a new era for the company (while most of the industry remains in tow).

While Apple’s entry into the space has already had notable influence on Meta’s XR trajectory, it won’t be until both companies are competing in the same price-class (and for the same users) that Meta will have to truly fight to maintain control of XR’s near-term future.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: VR has a history of overhyping specific developments into the thing that finally turns it mainstream; Orion isn't anywhere near product state, Quest 3S a nice update that won't move the masses anymore than MR will, the hardware is too weak for either spatial computing or AR, and the main effect of Horizon OS will be availability on the Chinese market. That's not really "a new era", more business as usual, slowly creeping forward.

    I remember for literally years complaining that whenever Road to VR published an article about VR usage growth, it included a graph with a projected curve indicating exponential growth in the near future, shifted further into the future with every new article. Which was mostly bad statistics, as there was a one time event (release of HL:A) that doubled user numbers. But to derive trends, you have to first remove non-repeating extreme values, as otherwise you get trends where none exist due to single values seriously distorting the average.

    It's very important to not blindly extrapolate everything that looks like good news into significant growth or "a new era". Yes, some things look better than before, but frankly you have to be very, very optimistic to believe that anything fundamental has just changed. Regarding the "positive signs" mentioned in the article:

    1) Orion will be turned into a consumer product by 2030 at "between phone and laptop" prices. So it will probably cost as much as a Quest Pro before the price drop. Meta has problems selling Quest 3 for USD 500, which is the whole reasons Quest 3S exists. Orion will take more than a decade to make any impact.

    2) Quest 3S is a Quest 2 with a faster SoC and color passthrough. It is a decent successor for VR gaming with excellent value, but Quest 2 was an excellent value in 2020 and didn't exactly take the world by storm. Due to the large Quest 2 install base, most games will target it for years, so there is no reason to believe that Quest 3S will be significantly better received in general than its predecessor.

    3) One reason for Quest 3S not offering a huge technological improvement that could draw new crowds is that Mixed Reality is still mostly a comfort feature, an image of the environment pasted into the background with barely any interaction. That's only partly due to the restricted access to the cameras. The hardware also isn't fast enough to turn Quest 3/3S into a capable AR HMD. Even with camera access developers will either have to rely on remote data centers for image processing like Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, or limit compute heavy recognition to mostly predefined items or something like QR markers.

    The latter is why I wanted camera access for years, as it allows for a few very specific use cases, though not something with appeal to many users. But the main reason for MR's limited impact is simply that it is very hard to design truly immersive games that integrate your living room in a useful way.

    4) Spatial Computing is an important development for XR, but won't win a lot of users on Quest 3/3S because the per degree resolution/PPD is still nowhere near that of a 1080p monitor, nor do the passthrough cameras provide a clear enough image. I learned programming on a computer with a 320*200 display, so of course it's technically possible to use Quest for spatial computing right now. But for people to seriously consider a Quest for productivity work, both screen and camera resolution will first have to increase by at least 50% in each direction.

    5) Horizon OS headsets mostly seem a reaction to the threat of AndroidXR headsets announced by Samsung etc., which in turn are a reaction to AVP. Not unexpectedly AVP targeting devs and first movers at USD 3500 isn't selling like hot cake despite favorable reviews, and the platform will only get interesting to more users with significantly cheaper future models. Seeing this apparently cooled down the need for companies to quickly throw their own XR HMDs onto the market, and in turn made Horizon OS less attractive for those now desperately looking to release "Me too" products.

    Meta offering Quest at production cost made selling 3rd party HMDs always barely viable, restricting them to the higher end. Asus has a history of high end gaming laptops, so it made some sense to pick Horizon OS, but with Meta struggling to sell HMDs for more than USD 300, there may not be much of a market there in the first place.

    Lenovo was initially aiming for productivity use closer to what Samsung announced with prices above Quest Pro, and otherwise may be mostly interested because it is a Chinese company. AndroidXR is bound to Google Play Services, which aren't available in China, while as a Horizon OS licensee they could release an XR HMD with their own backend services. Meta, who's services also aren't available in China, made a similar deal with Xiaomi for the Oculus Go, and wanted to bring Quest to the Chinese market with local gaming giant Tencent. And currently I see not a lot of other interest in Horizon OS besides this particular use case.

    • VR5

      I remember for literally years complaining that whenever Road to VR published an article about VR usage growth, it included a graph with a projected curve indicating exponential growth in the near future

      Receipts please. Not sure what you're even talking about, Steam survey articles? They don't have projected curves. Amazing strawman. I challenge you to link to even one RtVR article that supports your claim.

      As for Orion being years in the future, at the beginning of the 80ies home/personal computers were a tiny niche. At the end of the 90ies, PCs grew into a mainstream platform of billions. And Smartphones topped even that. So if you compare 80ies computer to today's smartphones, you might understand why Meta is investing in XR glasses and headsets, because as the tech gets better so will the userbase increase.

      Apple was on the verge of going bankrupt in the 90ies. Their position in today's market is entirely thanks to the iPhone. AR glasses are the most likely successor to smartphones, Meta being on track to create the AR glasses iPhone is what makes their XR business worth it.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Receipts please. Not sure what you're even talking about, Steam survey articles? They don't have projected curves. Amazing strawman. I challenge you to link to even one RtVR article that supports your claim.

        www_roadtovr_com/steam-survey-vr-monthly-active-user-2-million-milestone/#comment-5228095134

        Explanation with detailed reasoning in the thread, graphs in the article. The projected curves were added to the Steam survey data by Road To VR.

        • VR5

          That seems to be the only one with a projected curve though. And the exponential growth, when indicated, was evident in the confirmed data. So your claim (whenever -> implying, each time) is still wrong.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            I just edited my comment, adding a second article from a year later.

          • VR5

            I saw that one, after confirming we're talking about Steam surveys, I googled them myself. As I already pointed out, it doesn't have a projection.

            You can say the article coinciding with HL:A was overzealous, but Ben did call the projection naive in the article himself, even before your criticism.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            The 2021 comment wasn't the first time I pointed out the inappropriate trend line, I started doing that even before HL:A released. Quoting myself from that comment, picked because it included a detailed explanation:

            That is not naïve, it is wrong.

            It wasn't necessarily "lying with statistics", but at least "blissfully ignoring that all our previous projections were overly optimistic, therefore still including what is obviously false instead of first questioning our approach."

            And I never claimed that Valve added any projections to their Steam survey data, which is, as the name suggests, survey data showing past usage. My

            VR has a history of overhyping specific developments into the thing that finally turns it mainstream


            under an article by Ben was in reference to other articles by Ben that added these projections by (mis-)interpreting the Steam survey data. Though this is in no way specific to Ben, who is certainly more on the side of a non-partisan, balanced view that looks at facts instead of wishful thinking, even if the result is an unpopular view. Whenever I pointed out that the actual data doesn't support the idea of exponential growth, I got lots of responses that I'm obviously an idiot and that VR usage would soon explode due to XYZ. And we still get lots of comments claiming that VR would go mainstream, if only Meta/Sony/Whoever would pay for AAA/use pancakes/increase the FoV/whatever.