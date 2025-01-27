Meta Quest Pro wasn’t really the prosumer hit it was chalked up to be, leading the company to discontinue its first mixed reality headset a little over two years after release. Now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports Meta is not only working on an ostensible Quest 3 consumer follow-up, but also a “high-end” model that could succeed Quest Pro.

In Gurman’s weekly newsletter, he rounds up a wide range of recent XR news, from Meta possibly including a display in its next Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses to reports of Apple winding down Vision Pro production amid decreased demand for the $3,500 headset.

Citing insider sources, Gurman also reported that Meta is “working on Quest 4 VR goggles, as well as a new high-end model that could eventually become a successor to the Quest Pro mixed-reality headset.”

Released in late 2022, Quest Pro marked a significant departure from Meta’s line of consumer standalone headsets, which, at the time, ranged around the $300 mark.

Initially priced at $1,500, the ‘Pro’ level headset offered a host of features over its concurrent Quest 2, such as color-passthrough, pancake lenses, and both face and eye-tracking. Less than five months later though, Meta decreased the price of Quest Pro to $1,000 in an effort to attract more prosumers.

Then, in July 2023, The Information released a report claiming Meta was discontinuing the Quest Pro line entirely, which Meta CTO and Reality Labs chief Andrew Bosworth was quick to contest, stating “don’t believe everything you read.”

An additional report from The Information from July 2024 suggested Meta was switching its ‘Pro’ efforts to instead develop a lightweight mixed reality device resembling “a bulky pair of glasses,” codenamed ‘Puffin’—reportedly set to target a 2027 release date. This comes in addition to Meta’s claim it’s hoping to release a pair of AR glasses before 2030 which will be similar in functionality to its Orion AR glasses prototype.

A follow-up report from The Information released shortly afterwards further claimed a Quest Pro 2 prototype, codenamed ‘La Jolla’, had also been shelved. Bosworth later went on record to confirm that it indeed cancelled La Jolla, and is developing Puffin, although didn’t make mention of whether the company was abandoning its Quest Pro line for good.

Meta’s iterative approach to product development involves spinning up and shutting down prototypes, which Bosworth has outlined in the past as a way the company prioritizes exploration over immediate commercialization. Where projects, like Quest Pro 2 and others, currently are on that continuum is a mystery, making it difficult to tell whether reported stops and starts are actually stepping stones or dead ends, respectively.

Whilst refuting the earlier claim that the Quest Pro line was cancelled, Bosworth noted “there might be a Quest Pro 2, there might not be. I’m not really telling you, but I will say don’t believe everything you read about what’s been stopped or started.”

  • impurekind

    Meta needs to do the two-pronged approach like this properly if it's going to do it at all imo. It needs to keep meaningfully upgrading and iterating with each new regular Quest model while making it as affordable for the masses as humanly possible. And it needs to make the "Pro" model a total moon shot that pushes everything to the current best limit possible in VR and charge whatever price is required to cover that. This way you get all the casuals and/or just people who actually work normal jobs buying a normal Quest, and you also get those few people who just want the best there is and where money is no object shelling out for a Quest "Pro". Both will be viable consumer markets imo, while anything else between those two will just cause confusion and user fragmentation and a whole lot of other unnecessary potential issues imo.

    • Nevets

      Sure. The Pro was a bit shit though. Not exactly pushing the frontiers of the technology.

      • Somerandomindividual

        The pro was VERY shlt as a professional device. The resolution was far too low to be useful for a virtual monitor and the MR cameras with no depth sensor were an absolute terrible joke. However, as an gaming/entertainment device it was VERY good and if Meta had marketed it as such and priced it at $900-1000 then they would likely have avoided a lot of pain and had a far more successful product.

  • Bram

    Amid so many companies releasing 4k per eye micro-oled headsets this year (sony, samsung, shiftall, pimax, play for dream etc.) it would be strange if the biggest company on the planet pushing xr into the market wouldn't offer such an option, forcing prosumers / enthousiasts and professionals to look for a different brand and platform.

  • Sofian

    I hope we are looking at the 2025 release and not2026.

  • I mean, at this point, why even effing bother …??
    Quest 2 had but a literal handful of titles that really shows-off what the hardware does.
    The Quest 3 situation's efen worse: candy-colored kiddie dogshit againandagainandagain ….
    The hell's a Quest 4/Pro 2 gonna do?
    What's that you say? "What about MR stuff?"
    Yeah, precisely: what about it …??

  • VrSLuT

    Just another knee-jerk reaction to Google and Samsung getting sucked-into Apple's reality distortion field upmarket. The employees of all these companies live in gilded bubbles where they can afford the most expensive hardware but have no time to do anything with it becuase all the parasite management of the unrelated product lines are too busy squeezing out every last drop out of the whole company before they jump-ship to another company and repeat!

    • Mike

      Haha, I thought the Reality Distortion Field was unique to Steve Jobs.

  • kakek

    I say it in the comment of every news about "meta is working on such and such" : they are ALWAYS working on 5 different potential next headsets. VR is still very much in a R&D phase. Zuckerberg himself explained it on a keynote, where he showed a headset while explaining they already knew this one was never going to release. They do not know exactly what they will release until 6 month before it does.

    So this kind of new means nothing. They have ALWAYS been working on a sucessor to quest pro, while sumultaneosly never knowing if one prototype was going to be released. And work of quest 4 started before the quest 3 even released, but with no definitive plan for what it will be.