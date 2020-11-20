Oculus Quest 2 is way too new for any real hardware discounts this holiday, it seems. But if you manage to nab a new Quest 2 before the year’s end, you’ll be able to download award-winning PC VR title Asgard’s Wrath (2019) for free.

It’s been one year since Oculus released beta support for Link, the company’s compatibility software that lets Quest users play Rift exclusives on PC. In celebration, the company is giving Quest 2 owners Asgard’s Wrath, the Norse mythology-inspired RPG.

To qualify, you need to activate a Quest 2 and use it with a Link cable between today and January 31st, 2020. Make sure to download the Oculus PC app first, and connect your Quest 2 with a USB 3.0 cable or the original Link cable sold by Oculus.

Developed by Sanzaru Games exclusively for the Rift platform, Asgard’s Wrath boasts 30+ hours of first-person combat, dungeoning, and plenty of RPG goodness. Although the game is all about melee, you’ll also find yourself morphing to the size of a god to solve environmental puzzles using any one of your animal companions. Find out why we gave it [8.8/10] in our full review from last year.

Spoiler: we liked it so much we gave it Road to VR’s 2019 Oculus Rift Game of the Year Award.