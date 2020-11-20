Oculus Quest 2 is way too new for any real hardware discounts this holiday, it seems. But if you manage to nab a new Quest 2 before the year’s end, you’ll be able to download award-winning PC VR title Asgard’s Wrath (2019) for free.

It’s been one year since Oculus released beta support for Link, the company’s compatibility software that lets Quest users play Rift exclusives on PC. In celebration, the company is giving Quest 2 owners Asgard’s Wrath, the Norse mythology-inspired RPG.

To qualify, you need to activate a Quest 2 and use it with a Link cable between today and January 31st, 2020. Make sure to download the Oculus PC app first, and connect your Quest 2 with a USB 3.0 cable or the original Link cable sold by Oculus.

Developed by Sanzaru Games exclusively for the Rift platform, Asgard’s Wrath boasts 30+ hours of first-person combat, dungeoning, and plenty of RPG goodness. Although the game is all about melee, you’ll also find yourself morphing to the size of a god to solve environmental puzzles using any one of your animal companions. Find out why we gave it [8.8/10] in our full review from last year.

Spoiler: we liked it so much we gave it Road to VR’s 2019 Oculus Rift Game of the Year Award.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Donkeyfumbler

    Is this only for people who buy a Quest 2 between now and the end of the year? Because I bought one a couple of weeks ago and just did this (used link) and no sign of an offer or a price change on Asgard’s Wrath for me in the store.

    • MeowMix

      Yes, only for newcomers. But perhaps you can try contacting Oculus Support and let em know you would like a copy.
      Either way, Asgard’s Wrath is a great game, so even if you have to purchase AW it’s worth it.

      • Donkeyfumbler

        Others have tried but with no luck at all. Might have purchased it on sale at some point but after this no way I buy it all, regardless of the price. At least it helps in the decision as to whether to buy a game on Steam or on Oculus Store when the choice is there.

        • MeowMix

          Might have purchased it on sale at some point but after this no way I buy it all, regardless of the price

          Your loss. Again, AW is a great game (metareview score of 88, and RtoVR gave it a high score).

          • Donkeyfumbler

            Lots of good games – still yet to finish Alyx!

        • Lulu Vi Britannia

          Yes, how wrong for Oculus to offer a game to their new customers, they’re so baaaad. Any other company would have given it to every user! I’m sure they would even give them money with the game! Oculus, you suck!

          Seriously, the Facebook hate is becoming retarded. Every offer starts at a certain point in time, so obviously, it will work for some people but not others.
          Sure, they could have released that offer back in October with the Quest 2. But then, people with a Quest 1 would complain that the offer wasn’t for them.

          It’s not a problem specific to Oculus. In fact, it’s not a problem at all. You don’t get the game for free, is it the end of the world for you? I hope not.

          • Donkeyfumbler

            Of course it’s not the end of the world but it is annoying and it has reduced my goodwill towards Oculus. Most companies specifically ask for feedback and like to know when customers are disatisfied, so posting somewhere where they can potentially see it should be fine by them.

    • Donkeyfumbler

      I’ve just learnt from Reddit that this appears to be only for people who buy a quest 2 from today onwards. What a shocking way to treat your biggest and best customers – the early adopters who bought the Quest 2 in the first month.

      This seems like a great way for OculusFacebook to kill as much goodwill with their existing customers as possible! Someone on the marketing team should be fired.

  • TampaScotty

    Yeah, that’s jacked up. Just purchased a Quest 2. I am not sure why my purchase is less important for the company than one made today. Pretty poor marketing and customer service. This isn’t an old piece of hardware, its less than 2 months old. I went from excited to disappointed when seeing this article. I’m crossing the game off my shopping list. Why would I pay full price for something others are getting for free to other who did the same thing I did, support Oculus in buying their new product. This isn’t like a store exclusive and get it if buy at Target, etc – this should be available to all who bought it before the end-of-year. It’s at least good to know how Oculus handles their business when shopping for my NEXT VR experience, I hear the Reverb is a good alternative, with little screen door effect and better refresh rates.

  • WhywasIbanned

    How could Facebook think this would be a good idea to pee off everyone who bought it on launch or as I did last week.