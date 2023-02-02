John Carmack, former CTO of Oculus and key player in the VR startup’s genesis story, says Sony’s upcoming PSVR 2 headset may be see a bumpy road to adoption based on its high price and potential for scattershot geographic distribution.

Carmack seems to really like PSVR 2’s hardware from a technical standpoint; the headset’s 2,000 x 2,040 per-eye OLED displays combined with PS5’s ray tracing performance might deliver some notable gains when it comes to motion-to-photon latency, meaning the console’s GPU may yet be able to deliver more compute overhead for developers.

As a legendary programmer and one-time spearhead of Meta’s mobile VR hardware, it’s just the sort of thing Carmack typically thinks about when it comes to virtual reality headsets.

In a recent tweet, where he lauded PSVR 2’s potential graphical gains, Carmack says he actually doesn’t expect PSVR 2 to be “very successful at $600”:

Releasing on February 22nd, PSVR 2 carries a price tag of $550, which after sales tax puts it somewhere close to $600 out-the-door in most states. That’s a fair jump past Quest 2’s $400/$500 price tag, depending on whether you buy the 128 GB or 256 GB version.

Former Oculus CTO John Carmack | Photo courtesy Meta

Still, this doesn’t take into account the all-in price to actually play PSVR 2, which at $400 for the PS5 Digital Edition and $500 for Console with disc drive, puts it somewhere north of $1,000 for everything required. But what about Sony’s impressive global reach with PS5?

In a follow-up tweet, Carmack mentions that PS5’s admittedly large global footprint, now tallying 30 million consoles worldwide, isn’t nearly as important as having a higher concentration of devices spanning a smaller geographic area.

“Addressable market size matters much more to developers than global coverage. A 5M market size distributed across every country is much less attractive than a 10M market in a smaller set of countries. In fact, equal sized markets would favor fewer countries — less work.”

SEE ALSO
PSVR 2 to Launch February 22nd for $550, Pre-orders Coming November 15th

Carmack doesn’t appear to be playing favorites either; he similarly critiqued Meta Quest Pro recently for its “dubious price point,” something which has skewed Meta’s latest and greatest away from consumers and positioning the mixed reality headset more as a work productivity device.

Doubts about PSVR 2 seem to be mounting the in few weeks preceding its February launch. Public perception was recently injected with a heavy measure of uncertainty about its pre-order performance. A Bloomberg report earlier this week claimed Sony had slashed production forecasts of PSVR 2 by half to just one million units expected in the first quarter, something Sony has now refuted.

Looking to learn all about PSVR 2 before it launches this month? Check out our top articles covering games, hardware previews and more:

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Leave poor PSVR2 alone

    Ease off on the negativity… at least until the headset is in the hands of the public… I personally have my preorder in and will be playing gt7 as soon as the headset in on my head… it is going to be amazing!!!!!!

  • Peter vasseur

    Carnac made a junk hmd who is he to talk l. Ge oversaw the junk pro for $1500 . Psvr2 is going to be very successful

    • Cl

      Quest pro is $1100. Psvr2+ps5 is $1050.

      • PSVR2 is going to be HUGE

        And way less if you already own the PS5… I have owned all of the Oculus headsets with the exception of the Pro… I just can not justify the price difference from my Quest 2 (and I have almost pulled the trigger twice), however PSVR2 was pretty much an instant preorder. It is also sad to say that most of my best experiences have been in the PSVR… Come on Feb 23rd!

        • vancleefmustache

          The whole “but I have to buy a PS5 to play these” excuse I find puzzling. Are the majority of us not already gamers? Are users who are complaining about this brand new at gaming in general? “Wha wha…What is this Sony Playstation you speak of that is going on in the gaming world and why haven’t I heard of it” No one is asking you to go out and buy an old 3DO or some other system. I do want to inform others that you can use it to play flat screen games as well. I have played several of those games. They are great. Maybe, if we don’t all kill PSVR2 before it even launches, we can see some of those great games being in VR as well.

          Before anyone mentions it, I know PS5 has been hard to track down the last year but it’s getting much much easier. You can get one if you really want it. I know there are also people who only do PC gaming. From what I have seen, they have been mostly positive and have shown interest in PSVR2 which makes sense since a lot of these users have the same wants from VR. Large and better looking VR games. It’s just this exclusive Meta crowd.

  • Darshan

    PSVR2 may get flying colors success, pre-booking isn’t only parameter. With power of PS5 and kind of technologies PSVR2 packs in (First consumer eye tracking, Foveated Rendering, HDR, Adaptive Triggers, Sense motion etc) . There is no reason why it can’t be supper dope. release lineup of games is also promising. unless all PS5 owners who appreciate new technology magically become so ‘hand-to-mouth’ that they can’t buy it, I see no reason for PSVR2 not to be super hit.

  • Vda

    That wasn’t the point of his tweet… Sometimes we do that ” I don’t want to be in a relationship, but I really like the girl”. We tend to start with something negative in order to make the main point. Cognitive dissonance.
    Maybe other means could use this like you use it in order to spread nonsense negativity, but road to Vr? Why?

    I would like from you to analyse his actual point of this tweet, which is pretty interesting.

  • Chad Smalley

    I would guess it depends on Sony’s definition of successful. I don’t have any problem with the price, however I will not buy it at launch. I think the launch titles are pretty disappointing. Mostly just a rehash of quest games. I will wait until Sony announces some higher end titles, hopefully that happens sooner than later.

  • vancleefmustache

    Yep, these negative ad campaigns are getting a bit tiresome. It’s baffling how much PSVR2 is being negatively framed recently. I am not for sure what subsidies sites like this are getting from Meta but I really want to encourage everyone who is making VR content to reconsider this strategy. I feel turning your website into, what is essentially, a Meta Ad hub website is extremely myopic. I am fine if you want to focus on Meta specifically but please stop pretending to be an impartial VR enthusiast. I have already seen the PCVR market gutted from negatively framed articles such as these.

    I want VR to be successful and having a monopoly over it is going to be one pot-hole filled cracked road to VR. At this point, I think it is in Meta’s best interest to help VR in everyway they can while they continue on with their R&D. Sorry, dude, but no one wants to go to your crappy VR office to have meetings. We are not there yet and one of the best ways to get wide adoption is through games. Who makes what is probably considered the best video games anywhere, at least according to a large majority of gamers? Sony. Don’t you want them to succeed? I think the Quest is great at what it does and I think it can continue and have a symbiotic relationship with their competitors. I honestly wish they could port some of their Oculus Studio games over like Asgards Wrath, the Lone Echos…etc. Those games are not cheap to make and for them to just having them die in the Oculus store seems to be a huge waste and just bad business.

    I think it is up to us in the VR community to help all VR be successful. I’m worried this is going to get uglier but we all need to fight for this.