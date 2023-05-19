Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Rube Goldberg Workshop is now available on Quest, letting you make tons of different crazy—dare we say—Rube Goldbergian machines.

Built on Quest’s Presence platform, users can choose to play either in virtual reality or mixed reality, the latter allowing you to use your own room and surfaces to build your creations.

The game includes over 80 different components, including toy cars, gears, books, rubber balls, bowling pins, and cannons. There’s no time limit or scores, only your own imagination to build whatever your please.

The game was developed by Free Range Games in association with the Rube Goldberg Institute, which helped the team pattern their components off Rube Goldberg’s actual drawings—illustrating contraptions intentionally designed to perform a simple task in an indirect and overly complicated way.

“Certain objects [Goldberg] loved to draw, like the extending boxing glove, are iconic. We have a fun update coming very shortly after launch with a bunch of new objects inspired directly from his cartoons,” Free Range Games Producer Stephen Scholz says in a Meta blog post.

You can find it on Quest 2 and Quest Pro today on the Meta Store, priced at $10. As you’d imagine, only the Quest Pro packs colored passthrough, which is featured in the trailer above.