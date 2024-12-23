We didn’t know we were getting a ‘Part One’ when Survios released their long-awaited horror-shooter Alien: Rogue Incursion (2024) last week, but now we know why. No, you’re not getting half of the game when you buy it, but rather a promise that more is yet to come.

At launch last week on PC VR and PSVR 2, many were confused what the newly applied ‘Part One’ labeling could mean. Are we actually getting a full game here? Is it being sliced into episodes?

In our full review, we noted the eight-hour experience is very much a full game, which we gave a solid [7/10] for its immersive environments and pulse-raising encounters with raptor-like packs of Xenomorphs, which were dampened somewhat by enemy repetition and its punishing save system.

Now Survios has responded in a post on X, stating it didn’t mean to cause confusion with the ‘Part One’ label, and that it shouldn’t be misconstrued as the studio artificially doling out pieces of the game. While it the standalone adventure does end on a cliffhanger, it’s only part one of a two-part story.

To boot, Part Two is already in development, Survios confirmed last week, which is said to include “deadlier enemies and more difficult challenges.” Music to our ears.

Meanwhile, we’re waiting to see just how the Quest release fares when it arrives on Quest 3/3S on February 13th, 2025. As we noted in the review, the game features dynamically loading levels, detailed textures and a ton of physics-based interactions, which is probably part of the reason the studio delayed the Quest release in the first place.

You can read the full statement below: