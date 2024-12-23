We didn’t know we were getting a ‘Part One’ when Survios released their long-awaited horror-shooter Alien: Rogue Incursion (2024) last week, but now we know why. No, you’re not getting half of the game when you buy it, but rather a promise that more is yet to come.

At launch last week on PC VR and PSVR 2, many were confused what the newly applied ‘Part One’ labeling could mean. Are we actually getting a full game here? Is it being sliced into episodes?

In our full review, we noted the eight-hour experience is very much a full game, which we gave a solid [7/10] for its immersive environments and pulse-raising encounters with raptor-like packs of Xenomorphs, which were dampened somewhat by enemy repetition and its punishing save system.

Now Survios has responded in a post on X, stating it didn’t mean to cause confusion with the ‘Part One’ label, and that it shouldn’t be misconstrued as the studio artificially doling out pieces of the game. While it the standalone adventure does end on a cliffhanger, it’s only part one of a two-part story.

To boot, Part Two is already in development, Survios confirmed last week, which is said to include “deadlier enemies and more difficult challenges.” Music to our ears.

SEE ALSO
Meta CTO on Wireless Compute Pucks for Quest: They Don't Solve the Problem

Meanwhile, we’re waiting to see just how the Quest release fares when it arrives on Quest 3/3S on February 13th, 2025. As we noted in the review, the game features dynamically loading levels, detailed textures and a ton of physics-based interactions, which is probably part of the reason the studio delayed the Quest release in the first place.

You can read the full statement below:

To our valued community,

We have recently received a lot of feedback about the inclusion of “Part One” in Alien: Rogue Incursion’s opening moments, within the achievement/trophy list, and store pages.

Never did we intend to mislead or cause confusion about what this game is, and we now understand how the addition of “Part One” could be interpreted.

Part One is a standalone adventure which ends with a cliffhanger, and we wanted fans to know that there would be more on the horizon, so we decided to confirm Part Two alongside the launch. The entire team at Survios are fans of the Alien universe, and cannot wait to tell more stories about Zula, Davis, and others.

While we have nothing to announce about Part Two, beyond that it is actively in development, we promise to share more exciting updates at a later date.

We appreciate the excitement and passion you have shown towards Alien: Rogue Incursion, and hope that you enjoy exploring Purdan and Castor’s Cradle as much as we enjoyed creating it.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Bluphoenicks

    Survios always fucks up somehow – they've never hit a home run regardless of what some fanboys might say

  • Andrey

    Wow, this is REALLY hypocritical behaviour, RtVR. Just the other day, December 17th, another game based on the famous IP was "released" (well, "fully" released with it's 1.0 version), and it's developers also have done the very same thing by the name, but with much worse effect in reality. And many other VR-related sites already have done their (re)reviews of this "full version" and were very disappointed because of many reasons, including this one too. But not you.

    So, what I am talking about exactly? UNIVRS, japanese developers of anime-related games, released version 1.0 of their Attack of Titan game. But the most interesting part, that they've decided to split the game in parts too, and initial Early Access version was called "Part 1" while this shiny new "version 1.0" is "Part 2". And – drumrolls please! – no matter if you've bought the game in EA, you still need to purchase "Part 2" separately for 12$)))0)0

    You think that's all? They've promised COOP waaaay before the release of EA and they've added it (though it was not working on rerelease, lol). But!… It's behind the "paywall" and if you bought EA version, you won't be able to play in COOP without purchasing the chapter 2))0)

    Finally, icing on the cake – the amount (and quality) of "new" content. They've added TWO additional chapters and each chapter have 3 and 1 missions accordingly. In the EA version of the game there were 10 missions in the same two chapters, so for almost 3 times the price you get more than two times less of content))0

    What a deal! Right?!

    Right?…

    So a studio literally scammed hundreds, probably thousands of players (go read all the last reviews on Meta store) who like this pretty famous IP, yet noone seems to care.

    Why there is no article about this game and this whole situation? Why did you let this slide? Is it normal and completely not a "shady practice"? I am truly disappointed, because it seems you support this kind of behaviour and try to ignore it instead of sheding light on the problem.

    • Manage your expectations—this website frequently participates in sponsored events, runs hidden advertising campaigns, and publishes promotional premium blogs disguised as content. A notable example is the "guest article" titled *How ‘Gorilla Tag’ Became a $100 Million VR Success on Quest*.

    • Ben Lang

      As a small outlet we unfortunately can't cover every single thing out there.

    • Octogod

      RtoVR seems to enjoy commenting on the hardware and software of the industry, but ignores industry scams.

      My belief is that the industry is small and that they're afraid to get sued. Since these would impact the bottom line, it isn't worth the risk.

      That said there are multiple scams happening in the industry right now:

      Content Scams – Attack on Titan is a perfect example. They launched at $5 because they weren't ready for launch and many people bought it. They then split the rest of the app into two, charging $15 for this second segment. It's a bait and switch.

      Marketing Scams – Survios has had four articles this month and multiple in the months beforehand. Never once was this being a two part game mentioned until launch, where the tone has been very pro-Survios. This is likely because there are very few VR focused sites and to be banned by a big developer would mean loss of ad revenue in several ways.

      Review Scams – Many Quest apps buy paid reviews with unlockable content on private channels like their Discord. Road then reports the positive ratings, ignoring they're purposefully bribing literal children to scam the system. As of this year, this behavior is now illegal but can be seen on many free apps and will likely continue until properly called out.

      All of these are intentional scams to deceive consumers and all of these apps are highly promoted on RtoVR.

      • Ben Lang

        "Content Scams": we've been critical of the game before ( https://www.roadtovr.com/attack-on-titan-vr-releases-in-early-access-july-23rd-and-it-looks-rough/ ) but we haven't had the bandwidth to cover this particular development.

        "Marketing Scams": There have been a handful of Alien articles because the audience is very interested in a new VR game from an experienced VR studio building on a well known IP. We're literally here commenting in an article pointing out the "Part 1" situation for all to read, so the idea that we're afraid of being critical of larger companies in VR falls flat. We literally "graded" one of the biggest companies in the space (Meta) when we did a breakdown of their VR studio acquisitions, including giving an "F" where deserved ( https://www.roadtovr.com/meta-acquired-vr-studios-whats-next/ ).

        We rigorously protect our editorial independence, including not accepting extraneous gifts that are otherwise par for the course in the industry. We've turned down significant sums of money over the years on opportunities that would negatively impact our editorial independence.

        "Review Scams": I understand your concern here and any developer covertly paying for reviews is definitely being shady. We unfortunately can't singularly solve the issue of review gaming, which extends even beyond just VR.

        • Direct and to the point.

          Well put, my friend!

    • Sven Viking

      At least the early access version of Attack on Titan was very cheap (US$5), but yeah it was advertised as the full game.

  • Michael Speth

    "Part One is a standalone adventure which ends with a cliffhanger,"

    They are lying. If they planned on making Part 1 all along end on a cliffhanger, they would have put Part 1 in the title when announced.

    The reality is, they couldn't finish this garbage game. So they split it into 2 parts. And they lied about it.

    • Bluphoenicks

      yup -it's Survios – meta needs to get devs that make stellar flat games and train them all and have them work with vr developers to help create an actual good game : object interactivity does not equal a good vr game as some vr fans may have you believe

      • Michael Speth

        Sony has Polyphony Digital – Makers of Gran Turismo 7 & My First Gran Turismo. It is by far the best VR game on the market – a game that provides hundreds of hours.

        I think Hello Games also is a great game dev – again providing hundreds of hours with No Man's Sky. I think Hello Games next project is going to be a game changer and I think they will include VR from the start.

        Vertigo games I thought knew what they were doing with Arizona Sunshine 2 – but that released prior to Mobile Headsets being the main target. We can see how Metro is a much inferior game to Arizona Sunshine 2 due to the restrictions from Mobile hardward feeding upstream to PC/PSVR2.

        Alien has the very same problem – design limitations with devs not having enough money, talent, and resources to make good PSVR2/PC games.

        • Bluphoenicks

          I couldn’t agree more with everything – well put !

  • dextrovix

    Michael Speth is delusional again I see, but he's blocked me after a single exchange from the other day, so obviously he only wants to spout his opinions, not debate. Oh well, my heart bleeds.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    A game like this should not end on a cliffhanger. Now I know this, I won't buy it until episode 2 is released or when it is available for less than 5 euro's.